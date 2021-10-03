Joburg cyclist crushed to death in horrific crash involving taxi, driver arrested

A cyclist was dragged and crushed to death after being hit by a taxi.

Reports from the scene indicate people in the vicinity had to force the driver to stop.

A second cyclist was also hit and was stabilised and taken to hospital.

The driver was allegedly drunk.

Netcare 911 reported the accident was so horrific that even hardened emergency workers were shocked by it.

Its spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said initial reports were that two cyclists were hit by a speeding taxi at around 07:00 on Bowling Avenue, near Kelvin Road.

He added one of the cyclists was dragged "for over half a kilometre" before members of the public stopped the vehicle.

Medics found the severely injured cyclist trapped underneath the taxi.

Fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free him, but he had been so badly hurt he did not survive the crash, and was declared dead at the scene.

The second cyclist, also a man, was treated at the scene, stabilised and rushed to hospital by an ambulance.

"The scene was of such a horrific nature that even emergency workers were shocked by the incident," said Herbst.

The driver of the taxi was uninjured.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 the taxi driver tried to run away.

"He was prevented from fleeing by security guards," said Minnaar.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving and culpable homicide.

His taxi was impounded.