34m ago

add bookmark

Joburg drug smuggler sentenced to over 5 years in prison in the US

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was extradited to the US and sentenced.
A man was extradited to the US and sentenced.
Getty Images
  • A man who was extradited to the US from SA last year has been sentenced to over five years in prison for drug trafficking.
  • The 54-year-old was arrested in Johannesburg in 2018 during a joint operation by the Hawks and US law enforcement. 
  • The US Department of Justice says SAPS contributed significantly to the case.

A man who was extradited to the United States from South Africa last year has been sentenced to over five years in prison for trafficking more than 30 kilograms of heroin intended for importation into the US.

This comes after Nigerian national Edwin Anyaoku, 54, was arrested in Fourways, Johannesburg, in July 2018 during a joint operation by the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SAEB) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). 

News24 earlier reported that the extradition was later authorised by the then Justice Minister Michael Masutha in April, 2019.

READ| Alleged drug trafficker extradited to the US to face charges

The US Department of Justice, in a statement on Tuesday, said that according to court documents, Anyaoku was a heroin trafficker residing in Johannesburg.

"In that part of the world, heroin typically originates in Pakistan or Afghanistan, then transits the southern part of Africa before being smuggled elsewhere. In December 2017, a law enforcement confidential source negotiated to buy one kilogram of heroin from Anyaoku in exchange for $15,000 (just over R250 000).

Profit

"Anyaoku understood that the confidential source would be distributing the heroin for profit in the United States," the US Attorney's Office in the eastern district of Virginia explained.

The 1kg was a test run for a larger load and Anyaoku negotiated another deal with the confidential source in June 2018, however at that time it was a load of 29 kg of heroin, at a cost of $14,000 per kg.

Anyaoku understood that the heroin would be sold in New York for more than $60,000 (just over R1 million) per kg.

"On June 19, 2018, Anyaoku and one of his associates arrived at a hotel in Johannesburg with the 29 kilograms of heroin hidden in a duffel bag and a rolling suitcase. Anyaoku was then arrested by South African authorities and detained pending extradition proceedings.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) provided significant assistance in the investigation of this case," the statement said.

Related Links
OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong
Cops let khat out of the bag in bread delivery truck in Plettenberg Bay
Mpumalanga SAPS investigate cops involved in prostitution, drugs and human trafficking
Read more on:
usgautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 726 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 4138 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 530 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.09
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.74
(-0.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.89
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
12.00
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.99)
Gold
1863.00
(-0.20)
Silver
23.00
(-0.77)
Platinum
847.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.26
(+0.47)
Palladium
2203.87
(-0.16)
All Share
53587.11
(-1.22)
Top 40
49547.74
(-1.16)
Financial 15
9401.28
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
72949.70
(-1.72)
Resource 10
53453.42
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo