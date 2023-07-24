27m ago

Share

Joburg explosion: City promises electricity, water will be restored soon

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Technicians are using radar to penetrate the ground under the Lillian Ngoyi Street.
  • The site has been inaccessible because of lingering gas, which is believed to have caused the blast.
  • City officials say work to restore the main taxi vein will begin on Monday.

Technicians, with ground-penetrating radar, were seen entering a manhole on Sunday, near the site of a gas explosion on Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) in the Johannesburg city centre.

Sections of Lillian Ngoyi Street were ripped up when a gas blast rocked the busy city centre during the afternoon rush hour on Wednesday.

News24 could not speak to the technicians on Sunday as razor fencing cordoned off the street.

In a briefing on Friday, Johannesburg's city manager, Floyd Brink, confirmed that the blast, which killed one person and injured 48 others, was caused by gas.

The City's emergency management services team has been using positive-pressure ventilation fans to blow out trapped gas in the underground system.

Brink promised the tunnels would be gas-free in time to restore the electricity on Monday.

"By Monday, we anticipate that all manholes will be safe to open, including welded manholes, once the ventilation is concluded and the gas has been successfully extracted into the atmosphere."

Residents have been without water and electricity since the incident.

Lilian Ngoyi Street has been cordoned off so neith
Lilian Ngoyi Street has been cordoned off so neither cars nor pedestrians can enter the sinking road.

Johannesburg Water has deployed 25 chemical toilets, five stationary tanks and four roaming water tankers for residents.

Brink said the Disaster Management and Social Development teams would arrange warm meals for residents after ward councillors received complaints that residents could not cook meals without electricity.


On Sunday, News24 spoke to Meals on Wheels members. The team did not have permission to speak to the media.

They were handing out packages of stew with vegetables and starch.

A resident came down from the tall Allied Building with his three young daughters. The children were happy as they received a hot meal at 14:00. The father waited for the girls to get their food before he took a box for himself. He smiled and thanked the team, and disappeared back up the stairs.

The team has supplied 600 meals a day since Friday.

Technicians have declared the tall residential buildings safe.

At the top of the 400-metre blast site between Rissik and Loveday Streets, technicians were seen entering the cavity under the road and threading through an instrument that would help map out the tunnel.

Several manholes have been welded shut to prevent infrastructure theft.

When the gas is cleared, the covers will be safe enough for technicians to grind open the entry points to access more of the road.

Technicians inspect the safest entry to the tunnel
Technicians inspect the safest entry to the tunnel under the collapsed Lilian Ngoyi Road.

Brink said there were several cavities under the Johannesburg CBD - and there was an old postage tunnel under Lilian Ngoyi and a bricked tunnel which held cables for electricity and telecoms, and pipes for gas and water.

He said the bricked tunnel was where the blast occurred.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, several well-dressed women (calling themselves influencers) and a few families arrived while News24 was on the scene. 

The people all tried to get as far onto the road as the police would let them, to take selfies.

From the night of the blast to the present day, the holes in the ground have widened, and Brink warned it was possible the road would cave in if people entered the site.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
floyd brinkjohannesburggauteng
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 4046 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.98
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.12
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.00
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
959.95
-0.2%
Palladium
1,289.45
-0.1%
Gold
1,959.69
-0.1%
Silver
24.58
-0.1%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
0.0%
All Share
76,827
0.0%
Resource 10
64,212
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,220
0.0%
Financial 15
16,753
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo