Joburg explosion: It was gas that did it, work starts Monday, say officials

The Johannesburg CBD blast was caused by gas, officials said on Friday.

Teams working on the collapsed road have discovered an old gas line and will ascertain if this could be the source of the explosion.

The City of Johannesburg has excluded mining as a cause and believe it was accidental.

City of Johannesburg officials confirmed on Friday the cause of the Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) explosion in the CBD was caused by gas.



In a briefing on Friday, city manager Floyd Brink said technicians on the scene had uncovered an old gas line, believed to be an old Johannesburg Gas line.

Brink said they were still determining if the line was connected to Egoli Gas, but they would isolate and trace its origins.

He cautioned they could not yet say if this line was the cause of the blast but suspected it could be.

READ | ANC and EFF coalition: The cracks aren't just on the Joburg roads

Brink said surrounding high-rise residences were structurally sound, and nine of the 10 buildings had been cleared for gas.

The remaining building will be inspected now that the City has located the owner.





Johannesburg Water was providing temporary relief for residents with water and ablutions.

Residents, however, complained they could not cook because the power was out.

Brink said the Department of Social Development was assisting them with hot meals.

The City promised residents power would return on Monday when the gas cleared.

City Power had to turn the electricity off because of the presence of gas.

Technicians are working to clear the remaining gas before excavating the site.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

"We are also testing the total tunnel system that forms a four-or-five-kilometre ring around the city for the presence of gas," Brink said.

Civil engineer and City consultant Johan la Grange added there were around 14 manholes to access the ring.

La Grange said a team had tested other tunnel systems, which showed no presence of gas.

READ | Joburg explosion: CBD blast leaves devastation in its wake

"There was some rotten water giving a sulphur smell, but this is not enough to cause an explosion."

He added the team could rule out mining as a cause, saying the blast was accidental.

"This is a pure gas explosion," he said.

Meanwhile, three of the people injured in the explosion remain in hospital, while 45 others have been discharged.

One man died in the blast.



