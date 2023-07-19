28m ago

Joburg explosion: 'It's a miracle that we don't have fatalities' - Lesufi

Iavan Pijoos and Alex Patrick
  • Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that nine people were injured following an explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
  • Egoli gas said it was unlikely a gas pipeline or leak was the cause.
  • Lesufi said disaster management teams were currently on the scene to assess the damage.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said it was a "miracle" that no fatalities were reported following an explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday night.

The explosion left a sinkhole in the road and vehicles overturned.

Lesufi, who was on the scene, said nine people were injured.

He added that residents in nearby buildings had complained of headaches, chest pains and breathing difficulties.

He said experts from Egoli Gas were on the scene to advise teams on what to do.

The City manager, Floyd Brink, said disaster management teams were on the scene to ensure the gas line was closed.

Egoli Gas, however, in a statement, said it was unlikely the explosion "was caused by a gas pipeline or leak".

"Our network has experienced no pressure loss, which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted."

Lesufi said he received eyewitness accounts that the entire area shook and there were a number of car accidents. 

"The last time I counted, there were almost 23 cars on top of each other, and that was during peak hour. And all these taxis that were here, it means there were human beings inside of it.

"It is just a miracle that we don't have fatalities, and we have to thank our creator for that."

Damage caused by an explosion in the Joburg CBD.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
There was significant damage to the road and vehicles following the explosion.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
Authorities at the scene of a gas explosion in Johannesburg CBD.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

He said disaster management teams were still searching strategic areas.

"They are of the view that there is something that needs to be confirmed before they can release additional information, but they are also trying very hard to check neighbouring buildings, and that is why they are asking us to leave the area because the impact at this present moment is not determined," Lesufi said.

He said it had not yet been established whether nearby buildings were in danger of collapsing.

"It is indeed a bad situation, the damage is extensive, but it is very difficult to calculate now," he said.  

Lesufi could not immediately confirm how many people had been evacuated.

Several cars were damaged during following the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
A massive explosion has erupted in the Johannesburg CBD.

However, Lesufi conceded that disasters needed to be "properly managed" when they happen.

"I raised this in Cabinet this morning before this thing happened... because the disaster hit, but people were still walking around here.

"If we had a second shock, we would be talking a different language now," he said.

Brink denied claims that the situation was a "ticking time bomb", saying that everything was "under control".

"A risk remains a risk, and a disaster is a disaster, but what we now need to do is a proper assessment in terms of disaster management and recovery. It is not 100% clear yet where it is from, so we wouldn't want to mislead you at this stage and confuse you," said Brink.

Brink said a joint committee would be set up.

A graphic mapping out where the Johannesburg explosion happened.
News24

