Joburg explosion: Road closures gridlock CBD, Santaco pleads for solutions from City

Santaco wants the City of Johannesburg to consider employing measures to ease traffic congestion in the city centre amid the closure of Lilian Ngoyi Street.

Santaco spokesperson Thabo Moila said that heavy traffic affects the operations of taxis near the Bree Street Taxi Rank.

He said some of the 27 taxis damaged in a gas explosion on Wednesday were back on the road.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) wants the City of Johannesburg to consider implementing measures to reduce traffic congestion in the CBD after the partial closure of Lilian Ngoyi Street (previously Bree Street).

The City closed parts of the busy street after a fatal explosion last Wednesday, forcing taxis and other vehicles to use alternative routes.

When News24 returned to the epicentre of the explosion on Saturday, SA Police Service and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers guarded the barricaded parts of the street and diverted motorists to alternative roads.

Santaco spokesperson Thabo Moila told News24 that they would propose converting two-way streets to single-lane use during peak traffic hours to allow for smoother operations.

He said Lilian Ngoyi Street was the main route used by taxi drivers due to its proximity to the Bree Street Taxi Rank.

Moila added:

We'll propose that the City of Joburg consider converting two-way lanes to single-lane use during peak hours to make traffic movement easier. Now, it's difficult for commuters to get into taxis or private cars because of the convoy.

He said 27 taxis had been affected by the gas explosion and that some of those taxis that were not severely damaged were already back on the road.

City bus routes have also been affected.

Rea Vaya spokesperson Benny Makgoga said the road closures had affected three stations along Lilian Ngoyi Street.

"It's temporary. Buses have been diverted to avoid the street. [The commute] takes longer because the Rea Vaya route has a dedicated bus lane. Now buses have to travel in mixed traffic, which takes longer."

He said Rea Vaya buses use Harrison Street to get from Braamfontein to the CBD, and Rissik Street from the CBD to Braamfontein. But they now have to travel via the Nelson Mandela Bridge, which causes bottlenecks.

The Rea Vaya station on Rissik Street was reopened on Tuesday after power had been restored to the area.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that Santaco had approached them with a request to alter traffic lanes during peak hours.

He said the JMPD was not in a position to decide in this regard and directed Santaco to the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and the City's transport department.

"If they come to an agreement to alter the routes in the inner city, JMPD will come in at the end to assist with traffic management. It is unclear at the moment if they contacted the JRA and the Department of Transport."

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the City had considered converting one-way streets to two-way streets but decided it was unfeasible for the following reasons:

It would require JMPD officials at every intersection because the road markings, signage and traffic signal design point to one-way streets and not two-way streets.

Pedestrians are accustomed to the one-way network and any temporary changes to the traffic patterns could result in accidents if pedestrians cross the roadway not being aware of the temporary directional change in traffic patterns.

The CBD has many very young (primary school) children who walk by themselves and they would not be able to safely navigate such temporary changes.

The CBD road network operates on a grid system consisting of one-way network pairs. Temporary changes in this system would result in increased congestion downstream and upstream of such changes, therefore congestion might be alleviated in certain areas but it would only be shifted to others.

Modingoane said the city could not determine at this stage when the Lilian Ngoyi Street would reopen.

