35m ago

Share

Joburg explosion: Thousands in the dark, vehicles and passersby warned to stay away from site

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka and Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Around 2 800 households remain without power as officials work to declare the site safe before restoring electricity.
  • Motorists driving in the inner city of Joburg are warned not to park their cars on barricaded parts of Lilian Ngoyi Street, the city warned on Monday.
  • City manager Floyd Brink said motorists who didn't comply with law enforcement's instructions would be arrested.

Around 2 800 households in the Johannesburg central business district remain in the dark as officials work to restore services following an explosion that rocked Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) last week.

City manager Floyd Brink said water and power had yet to be restored because some parts of the CBD had not yet been declared safe.

"We request residents to be patient with us. We will continue providing them with water and servicing our mobile chemical toilets."

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: "We will switch on once the disaster management, Department of Labour and EMS give us the go-ahead. About 2 800 households are affected."

READ | Joburg explosion: City promises electricity, water will be restored soon

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Brink and other officials conducted an inspection at the site on Monday afternoon.

Sections of Lillian Ngoyi Street were ripped up when a gas blast rocked the busy city centre during the afternoon rush hour on Wednesday.

The blast killed one person and injured 48 others.Gwamanda said they could not speculate about which entity would be held responsible.

The mayor said it was still unclear how pipelines from Egoli Gas, City Power and Joburg Water could have contributed to the explosion. 

He said the executive was on site to ensure resource availability and to assess whether what was being communicated, in terms of investigations and repairs, was being implemented on the ground.

Gwamanda said the role of the executive was to oversee without "overreaching" and that he could not pre-empt the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Brink warned that the city would arrest and impound vehicles driving through the barricaded site along Lilian Ngoyi Street.

City of Joburg site visit
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, along with members of his joint operations committee, visited Lilian Ngoyi Street on Monday to conduct an oversight visit.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

"From tomorrow [Tuesday], there won't be any tolerance for those who disobey our officers. Motorists who drive through our barricades will have their vehicles impounded," said Brink.

He also warned pedestrians not to walk into the site. Some were seen strolling along and standing above the cracked tar road, taking pictures.

Community Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku echoed Brink's warning.

Tshwaku said: 

Anyone who walks or drives in the barricaded area will be arrested and charged. This is now a construction site. We have JMPD pushing onlookers away from the site. We don't have a problem with those walking in designated areas.

Tshwaku claimed the city had the expertise to fix and restore the street.

"The matter is in the hands of investigators. We don't want to hurry people. There will be a simulation that [will] take place. After that construction will begin," Tshwaku said.

The city called for calm and patience.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of joburgkabelo gwamandagautengjohannesburgjoburg explosion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 5851 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 244 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

8h ago

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.74
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.74
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.63
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
956.54
-0.5%
Palladium
1,277.24
-0.8%
Gold
1,953.71
-0.4%
Silver
24.33
-1.1%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,524
-0.1%
All Share
76,766
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,648
-0.9%
Industrial 25
104,129
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,877
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo