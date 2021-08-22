Joburg healthcare worker nabbed for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 test certificates

A healthcare worker at the City of Johannesburg's Parkhurst Clinic was arrested during a sting operation for allegedly selling fake negative Covid-19 test certificates to travellers.

Investigators said the 28-year-old man allegedly charged R500 for a fake certificate.

Customers sent through their ID numbers and would then receive a message from the laboratory saying they tested negative for Covid-19.

A 28-year-old City of Johannesburg healthcare worker is expected to appear in the Booysens Magistrate's Court after he was arrested for allegedly selling fake negative Covid-19 test certificates for R500 a pop.

He was nabbed during a sting operation led by newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo, the City's Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

The man, who was employed at the Parkhurst Clinic, allegedly sold the fake certificates to people who wanted to travel to other countries, without conducting the actual Covid-19 test.

"All you needed to do is send him your identity number, and you would receive a message from the laboratory after a day or two indicating that you tested negative for Covid-19. He would then give you the certificate, which he charges R500 for," said GFIS spokesperson Lucky Sindane.

Sindane added preliminary investigations revealed the man was not working alone.

"More suspects are expected to be arrested as the investigation is ongoing."

STING OPERATION: Executive Mayor, Clr Matongo weighs in on last night's arrest. He urges City officials to not partake in fraudulent activities."Corruption compromises the whole country"@CityofJoburgZA @matongo_jolidee pic.twitter.com/QO4Z1395Oa — CoJ Group Forensic and Investigation Service (@coj_gfis) August 22, 2021

Matongo condemned the healthcare worker's alleged illegal deeds, adding his actions had implications on other people's health.

"It's quite unfortunate … we don't need such people in our system. We would like to discourage our staff from engaging in such corrupt activities because it compromises the whole country."

He said:

Imagine someone who has contracted Covid-19 and is given a certificate which says they tested negative. That person will infect many people and some may succumb to the virus.

"We hope that law enforcement agencies will send the suspect to prison for a long time, we need to set an example and send a strong message to people who are doing this. If the laws of this country need to be changed to deal with such, let us do that."