Joburg hit by third earthquake in three weeks

A third earthquake in as many weeks has rocked Johannesburg.

The SA National Seismograph Network (SANSN), which monitors earthquake activities occurring within South Africa and in the southern Africa region, says an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 2.2 was recorded in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday night, just before 23:00.



According to the Council for Geoscience (CGS), the earthquake's epicentre was located near Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine in Vlakfontein, Soweto.

CGS spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said the latest earthquake was "probably a mine-induced one".

Last week, Johannesburg residents were woken by another earthquake emanating from the south of the city.

Its magnitude was recorded as around 2.1 by the SANSN and the epicentre was in the Soweto area, the CGS said.

On 11 June, the CGS confirmed another earthquake that originated from the Boksburg area in the East Rand.

It measured a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.

"The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire," Mononela said.



