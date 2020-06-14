25m ago

Joburg homeowner foils hijacking, suspect shot dead

Vanessa Banton
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A Johannesburg homeowner shot dead a suspected hijacker.
  • The man opened fire after a woman, who realised she was being followed, drove into his yard and hooted for help. 
  • Two other suspects involved in the attempted hijacking managed to flee the scene. 

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket and an attempted hijacking case after a suspected hijacker was allegedly shot dead by a homeowner on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says a woman driving an Audi A4 realised she was being followed by a vehicle. She then decided to drive into a property on Frederick Beyer Road, Parktown, when she saw the gate was open.

"She drove inside the yard and hooted for help. The vehicle of the suspects followed her and stopped outside the yard. One suspect jumped out of their vehicle with a gun and approached her car, knocked on the window with the firearm, and instructed her to open the car," Makhubele said.

The woman got out of the car and the suspect climbed in and started to drive away. 

Gunshot

"There was a gunshot; at first, she didn't know where the shots were coming from. She only realised after everything was quiet that it was the owner of the house shooting at the suspects, and [he had] fatally wounded the one in her car," Makhubele said.

The two suspects, who were waiting in the other car, managed to drive away. Police are still searching for them. 

Makhubele said police were called to the scene and discovered the suspect who had been shot. He was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app.

