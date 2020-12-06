1h ago

Joburg jewel heist: Cops among 11 arrested in thwarted robbery

Nicole McCain
Eleven suspects, including two police officers, have been arrested after a foiled robbery at a diamond outlet.
Eleven people, including two police officers, have been arrested after a foiled jewel robbery in Johannesburg.

Gauteng police responded to information about the robbery in Bryanston, setting up a multi-disciplinary team operation to observe the diamond outlet from midday on Saturday, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said on Sunday.

"At about 20:30, the team identified three vehicles driving towards the target place, one of them a marked police bakkie," she says.

Police officers approached the suspects as they left the vehicles, but they began firing on the officers.

"The members returned fire and subsequently arrested 11 suspects, two of them with gunshot wounds on their legs. None of the team members were injured; three of the police's vehicles are bullet riddled," said Muridilli.

The police seized a rifle and two pistols, as well as the three vehicles.

"The suspects will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday… facing the following charges: conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, and driving vehicle without owner’s consent," she said.

