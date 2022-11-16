1h ago

add bookmark

Joburg kick-starts plan to source power from independent producers

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg started its independent power producer (IPP) programme on Wednesday to supplement the city's energy supply.
Johannesburg started its independent power producer (IPP) programme on Wednesday to supplement the city's energy supply.
iStock
  • Johannesburg's independent power producer programme began on Wednesday.
  • The City of Johannesburg published its request for proposals for alternative energy sources.
  • Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she was hopeful that adding independent power producers to the grid would end rolling blackouts in the city.

Johannesburg has begun its independent power producer (IPP) programme.

The programme includes contracts with IPPs – especially those with alternative energy sources – to supplement the city's energy supply, 90% of which comes from embattled power utility Eskom.

The City of Johannesburg published its request for proposal (RFP) for alternative energy sources on Wednesday.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said she believed adding IPPs would end the rolling blackouts caused by breakdowns at Eskom.

According to a statement by the mayor and Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun, the metro's power utility, City Power, has gone out to the market to secure excess energy from alternative sources through short-term power purchase agreements of up to 36 months.

The announcement came a day after Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer warned of prolonged load shedding over the next six to 12 months. On Tuesday, Oberholzer said Eskom could not deliver and burn enough diesel to keep the lights on. The country now faces daily Stage 3 load shedding.

The City's RFP follows the two-day Joburg Energy Indaba, which was convened in April.

READ | Eskom's acting head of generation quits

Phalatse said the request for proposals to power producers signalled a "clear start" on the journey of securing "reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy".

"A city whose contribution to the national economy is almost 16%, while making up 40% of Gauteng's economy, cannot be left without energy for hours on end."

Eskom supplies the city with 90% of its electricity, with Kelvin Power, an IPP, supplying the rest.

Sun said he was proud of the "hours of diligent work" carried out by City Power to create the opportunity for RFPs.

Sun said: 

And while I am proud of the efforts thus far, this is only the beginning of the... determined effort to shield residents from the socioeconomic poison of rolling blackouts.

According to the statement, the City is also undergoing an approval process for "ministerial determination" to procure power from IPPs on a longer-term basis.

City Power is looking to diversify its energy sources, including assessing solar, gas, battery storage, waste-to-energy and the dispatchable option of gas to power to secure extra capacity.

City Power chief executive Tshifularo Mashava said the traditional business model of procuring the bulk of Joburg's power from Eskom was no longer viable.

"Eskom itself has conceded to that effect. It is for this reason that we have developed a sustainable energy strategy that includes procuring power from diverse sources," said Mashava.

According to the statement, this step comes after five months of consultation with critical stakeholders, including the National Treasury, the Departments of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, and the City of Cape Town.

TAKE A LOOK | Severe damage to Kusile chimney

Cape Town is the country's prototype for bulking up Eskom's supply with IPPs. The city has been able to reduce load shedding by adding power from the 180MW Steenbras Dam hydroelectric plant.

It also announced a plan to reward businesses for volunteering to reduce their power supply at certain times.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskommichael sunmpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgelectricityload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1000 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4484 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10545 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.57
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.98
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,780.28
+0.1%
Silver
21.82
+1.2%
Palladium
2,087.00
-0.9%
Platinum
1,017.60
-0.1%
Brent Crude
93.86
+0.8%
Top 40
66,803
+0.4%
All Share
73,185
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,835
-1.3%
Industrial 25
88,807
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,773
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo