Joburg man nabbed with 20 new, allegedly stolen, TVs - and also charged with attempting to bribe a cop

A Johannesburg man has been arrested after being found in possession of 20 brand new plasma screen televisions.

The televisions are suspected to be stolen, while he allegedly also tried to bribe a police officer.

Gauteng police say the man was arrested after a collaboration between police and community members on Saturday.

"Police received information about the suspect, who was transporting stolen goods. The information was operationalised and police intercepted the suspect in Bertrams, Johannesburg. Upon searching the car, police found brand new plasma television sets still sealed in the boxes, suspected to be stolen, and business breaking implements," said SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

"The suspect offered the police R2 000 in order to be released. A charge of bribery was added on to the possession of suspected stolen goods," added Masondo.

The man is due to appear in the Jeppe Magistrate's Court on Monday.