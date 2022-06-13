Joburg man who killed ex-lover then attempted suicide before fleeing to Brazil, found guilty of murder

The Gauteng man who fled to Brazil after murdering his girlfriend has been found guilty.

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren killed Andrea Venter and was on the run for seven years before being extradited to South Africa.

The judge said Van Vuuren had planned to kill Venter who was stabbed several times and had her throat slit.

The man who had fled to Brazil after murdering his girlfriend, had chased after her, stabbed her several times, then slit her throat.

He then attacked a security guard with a knife and then cut his own throat in an attempted suicide, but was rushed to hospital where he was nursed back to health.

This formed part of the ruling when Acting Judge Ian Cox convicted Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren of murdering his ex-girlfriend Andrea Venter on Monday at the Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

"The accused chased after her, stabbed her and slit her throat. When considering all these aspects, the only reasonable inference that can be drawn is that the accused did intend to kill the deceased," Cox said.

Cox said Van Vuuren had also attacked a security guard at the complex in Lonehill with a knife then cut his own throat and ended up in hospital.

Venter was killed in December 2011 and Van Vuuren was arrested for her murder then granted bail.

However, Venter used fake documents to flee to Brazil in 2013, a few days before he was to stand trial for the murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority managed to extradite him back to South Africa after he was arrested in Rio De Janeiro in 2020. He had on the run for seven years.

His matter went to trial and on Monday Cox found him guilty of premeditated murder and assault.

In his ruling, Cox said that the State had succeeded in proving beyond all reasonable doubt that Van Vuuren had killed Venter.

Cox also said that bandage plasters and what appeared to be blood was found at the apartment in Lonehill where the incident occurred.

He also said evidence showed that bloodied clothes of Venter and blood stains on the carpet were found at Van Vuuren's Roodepoort home.

According to Cox, that suggested that something must have happened the day before the crime was committed and that Van Vuuren was the only one who could have told the court what transpired.

The matter will be back in court on July 27 for sentencing procedures.