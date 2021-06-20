Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said he had contracted Covid-19.

He has placed himself in quarantine to recover.

Makhubo used the opportunity to remind people in the city and province to take heed of precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

"The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city whilst in self-quarantine," his spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, said.

By Saturday, South Africa has recorded 13 575 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths, taking the death toll to 58 590.

Gauteng accounted for the majority of new cases at 62%, followed by the Western Cape at 11%.



