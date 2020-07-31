1h ago

add bookmark

Joburg mayor grants MMC Loyiso Masuku's leave request after PPE tender saga

Tshidi Madia
City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.
City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo.
Deaan Vivier
  • City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has accepted MMC Loyiso Masuku's request for leave.
  • This after the MMC and her husband, MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband were linked to a tender the health department awarded to Diko's husband.
  • Makhubo said while a Special Investigating Unit probe into the matter had no bearing on her role as an MMC, he was keen to see its findings.

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has accepted a request for a leave of absence from the City's group corporate and shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku.

Makhubo announced this in a statement from his office on Friday.

The move comes on the back of a personal protective equipment saga involving the MMC and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and her husband, Chief Madzikane II Diko. It was reported that a R125 million tender was awarded to Diko's husband.

READ | Rush to obtain PPE resulted in 'abuse' of procurement systems, Makhura concedes

News24 also revealed that the MMC and the chief were co-directors of a company they joined in May 2019.

The Masukus were ordered to go on leave by the ANC in the province, with Gauteng premier David Makhura putting the MEC on leave for four weeks and appointing the transport MEC to act in the position.

READ HERE | Makhura places Gauteng health dept in the hands of trusted ally as tender probe continues

"The executive mayor has acceded to this request and will, in due course, announce acting arrangements in relation to her portfolio," read the statement from Makhubo’s office.

Interest

The mayor said while the allegations, which are under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), did not relate to her role in the City, he had an interest in the outcome.

The SIU has been asked to act speedily in its investigation of 102 companies that were approached to procure Covid-19-related resources to the health department.

READ HERE | Mamabolo appointed as acting Gauteng health MEC

The executive mayor remains committed to leading an administration that acts against corruption and promotes good and clean governance," Makhubo's short statement read.

"The ANC in the province also ordered Diko and the Masukus to appear before its provincial integrity committee, giving the structure up to four weeks to complete its tasks.

Related Links
Makhura places Gauteng health dept in the hands of trusted ally as tender probe continues
Gauteng ANC tells Makhura to explain Covid-19 tender processes, as integrity commission takes over
The Dikos speak: 'PPE tender was an error of judgement'
Read more on:
ancgovermentgeoff makhuboloyiso masukujohannesburgcovid-19 corruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 1359 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 2017 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 3612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.05)
ZAR/GBP
22.19
(-1.12)
ZAR/EUR
20.03
(-0.89)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(-0.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.08)
Gold
1976.14
(+1.00)
Silver
24.13
(+2.83)
Platinum
896.00
(-0.88)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2070.00
(-0.81)
All Share
56226.44
(+0.68)
Top 40
51818.93
(+0.71)
Financial 15
10307.20
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
75041.04
(+0.94)
Resource 10
56033.89
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo