Joburg mayor hospitalised due to Covid-19 complications

The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, has been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications following a positive test result late last month.



The City's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in statement on Saturday that Makhubo would remain in hospital "until his medical team is satisfied [with] his recovery".

Makhubo tested positive for Covid-19 on 20 June and went into self-quarantine.

The mayor committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

The City urged residents to continue adhering to Level 4 lockdown regulations and following non-pharmaceutical preventative measures such as wearing a mask.

"Joburg residents are urged once more to take all necessary precautions to remain safe and to avoid infection. This includes strict adherence to non-medical practices of wearing masks, sanitising regularly and minimising movement in line with the Level 4 restrictions announced by the president," Ndamase said.