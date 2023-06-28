42m ago

Joburg mayor promises to 'respond to the needs' of Diepkloof residents

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The City of Johannesburg promised to improve the derelict Diepkloof hostel.  
  • Kabelo Gwamanda told residents electricity would be installed from next week.
  • Gwamanda is facing a motion of no confidence.

The mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, said he was "disheartened" by the living conditions at Diepkloof hostel.

Gwamanda and his entourage visited the hostel on Wednesday to inspect the dilapidated building.

The mayor's visit came after residents had embarked on violent protests since the beginning of June, leaving vehicles damaged and trucks looted.

The busy Chris Hani Road, which links the N1 and N12 freeways, was particularly affected by the ongoing protest action. 

Addressing the media after speaking to local residents in an old and derelict hall, Gwamanda promised that services, including more mobile toilets and electricity, would be installed from next week.

"I am disheartened by the conditions our people are subjected to. The structures are caving in, with the growing cases of disasters happening in the country. I have realised that even the basic services they are entitled to are non-existent.

"It's unfortunate that my visit comes because of demonstrations as that was the only process our people understand to get things done.

He said:

We are here to respond to their needs. We have engaged with the hostel leadership to agree on the first phase of our response and to focus on the most important aspects of their daily lived experiences.

Gwamanda said officials had committed to diligently implementing the agreement reached with the hostel leadership.

The mayor added that the housing backlog and refurbishment of structures needed to be discussed with the provincial government.

"I don't think the media is aware of the administrative backlog. The City has been operating in silos. Had those inter-government relations been sustained, any issue would have been attended to.

"The City has highly competent people; they would have responded to issues. I am the last line of response. I am here to acknowledge the plight of the people. It is time that we integrated as communities," said Gwamanda.

READ | ‘We’ve lost our bulletproof’: Diepsloot residents mourn CPF crime fighter killed on duty

"The budget allocated for the refurbishments of hostels is in excess of R120 million. We must ensure that we put much pressure on the administration and reiterate the priority of our people being serviced in a manner they are supposed to be. 

"We need assistance from the national and provincial governments. I am confident that, by 7 July, our internal housing department will demonstrate our commitment to our people."

Local government of unity

Gwamanda added: "I can confidently indicate that there is no instability in the City as per this administration. This government of local unity is intact. In the bigger scheme of things, whoever becomes the mayor of the government of unity is inconsequential to our commitment to our residents."

Regarding a motion of no confidence, which was launched by Action SA, Gwamanda said he was not threatened at all.

"I welcome the motion from Action SA. There are no implications to their lack of creativity.

"They are clutching at straws. The only thing they rely on is the motion of no confidence," Gwamanda said.


