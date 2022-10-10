Joburg mayor talks the talk in Eldorado Park as new leadership team vows to bring changes

The new Johannesburg mayoral committee will begin work with service delivery in Eldorado Park.

The area has seen at least 20 people killed in gang violence in the last three months.

The community has camped out at the police station for almost a month as they call for action.

Eldorado Park was the first port of call for the City of Johannesburg's new mayoral committee.



After officially being sworn in on Monday morning, 10 new members of the mayoral committee (MMCs), the speaker and the new mayor, Dada Morero, made their way to the Eldorado Park police station where protesting residents have camped out for the last 29 days.

Their grievances are long-standing - gang violence and poor service delivery.

In the last three months 20 young people have been gunned down, either directly or caught in the crossfire between feuding gangsters.

The issue is not new.

In May 2013 former president Jacob Zuma visited the community in southern Johannesburg to discuss the “escalating drug supply and abuse problem in the area”.

Community leaders continuously cited this event saying that the launch of Zuma’s "drug master plan" was a flop.

The plan was two-fold: The drug master plan was aimed at reducing demand, harm and supply of substances, while the Gauteng provincial anti-substance abuse strategy would focus on prevention, early intervention, treatment and aftercare and reintegration.

Eldorado local drug action committee chairperson Cheryl Pillay said the rollout of the plan at the time was meant to be the pilot project that would inform the rest of the country.

She said:

If this is the state of the pilot project, it’s a disaster.

“We’re sleeping here in the tent because we don’t feel safe to sleep at home.

“Mothers are having to go and identify their children by their hands and feet because their faces are blown away.

“This is not a coloured thing, it’s not to do with the PA [Patriotic Alliance] or the ANC, it’s a South African thing," she said.

In response, Morero said the new council had members - like Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds - who lived in Eldorado Park and had told him about the issues the community faced.

The new councillors sat in front row seats on a make-shift stage set up in the middle of the road in front of the police station.

Morero went on to explain how each new member of the council would help the community.

READ | Eldorado Park in 'state of disaster', with little intervention from law enforcement – councillor

Health and Social Development MMC Eunice Mgcina had been tasked with creating a development package for health issues, especially issues affecting children and young women which included antenatal care.

Public Safety MMC Jack Sekwaila would put together a development package on safety and “help deal with safety issues with the help of the community”.

Sekwaila would report back to the community each week.

The public swimming pool and other derelict public properties had become crime hotspots. The crumbling swimming pool infrastructure was the scene of a horrific rape a few weeks ago and the community mentioned tearing down the swimming pool structure as a priority.

“If the swimming pool is not addressed in the next three months then the problem is not with the mayor, march to Margaret’s [Arnolds] house – you know where she lives,” Morero said.

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services Loyiso Masuku was tasked with creating a package on skills development in the local community halls. The mayor said if the youth were given training it might help with the drug problem because having no skills decreased the chance of finding work and increased the chances disillusioned youth would turn to substances. Skills could also help in overcoming addiction.

“In Riverlea, I saw a home with three bedrooms with 10 people sharing the house. In the backyard was a mkhuku [a shack made of sheet metal] which also had 10 people in it. Our challenge is accommodation, it restores dignity and also helps parents have dignity. Parents have the God-given right to intimacy; these issues will fall to Housing MMC Natasha Leitch.”

Morero also spoke about children sexually abusing other young children. This was another concern raised by the community, who said a 7-year-old boy had molested classmates after he been in the bed while his parents had been intimate.

READ | Service on a bike: How Eldorado Park man took the plunge to bring much-needed services to his community

Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi was charged with sorting out the number of economic challenges in the ward.

“Once you can put food on the table that resolves a whole lot of issues,” the mayor said.

Transport MMC Ashley Sauls was tasked with filling in potholes – his mandate included using the community to repair road infrastructure. The mayor said the Joburg Roads Association would be in the area next week to assess the damage.

Development Planning MMC Thapelo Amad was mandated to deal with housing issues. He said planning for this was already at an advanced stage.

Morero concluded: “We are not strangers to the people of Eldos, we have worked here. Allow us to start work and next Friday we will give the reports to you.”



