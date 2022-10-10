56m ago

add bookmark

Joburg mayor talks the talk in Eldorado Park as new leadership team vows to bring changes

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero speaks to community members in Eldorado Park on Monday after months of gang violence.
Joburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero speaks to community members in Eldorado Park on Monday after months of gang violence.
Alex Patrick
  • The new Johannesburg mayoral committee will begin work with service delivery in Eldorado Park.
  • The area has seen at least 20 people killed in gang violence in the last three months.
  • The community has camped out at the police station for almost a month as they call for action.

Eldorado Park was the first port of call for the City of Johannesburg's new mayoral committee.

After officially being sworn in on Monday morning, 10 new members of the mayoral committee (MMCs), the speaker and the new mayor, Dada Morero, made their way to the Eldorado Park police station where protesting residents have camped out for the last 29 days.

Their grievances are long-standing - gang violence and poor service delivery.

In the last three months 20 young people have been gunned down, either directly or caught in the crossfire between feuding gangsters.

The issue is not new.

In May 2013 former president Jacob Zuma visited the community in southern Johannesburg to discuss the “escalating drug supply and abuse problem in the area”.

Community leaders continuously cited this event saying that the launch of Zuma’s "drug master plan" was a flop.

The plan was two-fold: The drug master plan was aimed at reducing demand, harm and supply of substances, while the Gauteng provincial anti-substance abuse strategy would focus on prevention, early intervention, treatment and aftercare and reintegration.

Eldorado local drug action committee chairperson Cheryl Pillay said the rollout of the plan at the time was meant to be the pilot project that would inform the rest of the country.

She said:

If this is the state of the pilot project, it’s a disaster.

“We’re sleeping here in the tent because we don’t feel safe to sleep at home.

“Mothers are having to go and identify their children by their hands and feet because their faces are blown away.

“This is not a coloured thing, it’s not to do with the PA [Patriotic Alliance] or the ANC, it’s a South African thing," she said.

In response, Morero said the new council had members - like Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds - who lived in Eldorado Park and had told him about the issues the community faced.

The new councillors sat in front row seats on a make-shift stage set up in the middle of the road in front of the police station.

Morero went on to explain how each new member of the council would help the community.

READ | Eldorado Park in 'state of disaster', with little intervention from law enforcement – councillor

Health and Social Development MMC Eunice Mgcina had been tasked with creating a development package for health issues, especially issues affecting children and young women which included antenatal care.

Public Safety MMC Jack Sekwaila would put together a development package on safety and “help deal with safety issues with the help of the community”.

Sekwaila would report back to the community each week.

The public swimming pool and other derelict public properties had become crime hotspots. The crumbling swimming pool infrastructure was the scene of a horrific rape a few weeks ago and the community mentioned tearing down the swimming pool structure as a priority.

“If the swimming pool is not addressed in the next three months then the problem is not with the mayor, march to Margaret’s [Arnolds] house – you know where she lives,” Morero said.

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services Loyiso Masuku was tasked with creating a package on skills development in the local community halls. The mayor said if the youth were given training it might help with the drug problem because having no skills decreased the chance of finding work and increased the chances disillusioned youth would turn to substances. Skills could also help in overcoming addiction.

“In Riverlea, I saw a home with three bedrooms with 10 people sharing the house. In the backyard was a mkhuku [a shack made of sheet metal] which also had 10 people in it. Our challenge is accommodation, it restores dignity and also helps parents have dignity. Parents have the God-given right to intimacy; these issues will fall to Housing MMC Natasha Leitch.”

Morero also spoke about children sexually abusing other young children. This was another concern raised by the community, who said a 7-year-old boy had molested classmates after he been in the bed while his parents had been intimate.

READ | Service on a bike: How Eldorado Park man took the plunge to bring much-needed services to his community

Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi was charged with sorting out the number of economic challenges in the ward.

“Once you can put food on the table that resolves a whole lot of issues,” the mayor said. 

Transport MMC Ashley Sauls was tasked with filling in potholes – his mandate included using the community to repair road infrastructure. The mayor said  the Joburg Roads Association would be in the area next week to assess the damage.

Development Planning MMC Thapelo Amad was mandated to deal with housing issues. He said planning for this was already at an advanced stage.

Morero concluded: “We are not strangers to the people of Eldos, we have worked here. Allow us to start work and next Friday we will give the reports to you.”


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dada morerogautengjohannesburgservice deliverycrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1032 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 11322 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.00
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,669.51
-1.5%
Silver
19.64
-2.5%
Palladium
2,181.50
-0.3%
Platinum
903.39
-1.8%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
58,385
-1.5%
All Share
64,769
-1.4%
Resource 10
61,943
-2.1%
Industrial 25
78,085
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

9h ago

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

15h ago

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

11h ago

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo