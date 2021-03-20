Joburg metro cop's body found burnt at bus station

The body of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department security officer was found burnt at a Rea Vaya bus station on Friday.

Officer Dumisani Tani's body was discovered by a colleague who came to relieve him of his duties at the bus station at Klipspruit Valley Road in Klipspruit, Soweto.

"The colleague was surprised to see the station quiet. When he checked in the toilet he found Dumisani burnt and non-responsive. Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Paramedics were called and Dumisani was declared dead on the scene," said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Fihla said an inquest docket had been opened at the Moroka police station to determine the cause of death.