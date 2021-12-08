Joburg metro cops demolish houses built on occupied land

Johannesburg metro police have removed structures that were allegedly illegally erected on occupied land in Lenasia South.

The structures, including some that were built with brick and mortar, were broken down on Tuesday.

Supplied JMPD

According to the JMPD's Wayne Minnaar, they only demolished empty structures which were unoccupied.

READ | City of Joburg demolishes 21 homes on illegally occupied land in Ebony Park

He said security companies working for the City monitored all informal settlements where new structures were erected, and then the metro police would demolish them.

"The structures are illegal. There is no water and no electricity. We went to demolish them after complaints from public and councillors.

"Wherever new structures go up... those will be demolished. No house or structure may be erected without approved housing plans, or without approval from the City of Johannesburg," said Minnaar.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.