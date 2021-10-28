1h ago

Joburg metro police officers face probe for dancing with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
JMPD officers, who were seen in a video dancing with ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, face a probe for political association while on the job. (Screenshot via Twitter)
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers, who were seen in a video dancing with ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, face a probe for political association while on the job.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on Thursday night that, in terms of the SA Police Act, officers were not allowed to publicly display or associate with a political party when in uniform.

"Metropolitan police officers may be members of a political party, but cannot show association to that political party when they are in uniform.

"The JMPD is acting swiftly in dealing with this matter and, if there is evidence for such misbehaviour, then the members concerned will have to appear before a disciplinary committee, where a presiding official will hear this case and determine an appropriate sanction for such misconduct," he said.

In a video shared on the political party's Twitter account on Wednesday, Mashaba is seen greeting and hugging a group of officers as they alight from a JMPD van.

The officers are seen singing, clapping and dancing around him. 

Mashaba has been on the campaign trail in Johannesburg this week.

