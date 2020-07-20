1h ago

Joburg motorists urged to avoid N12 near Lenasia as residents 'stone vehicles'

Sesona Ngqakamba
Lenasia residents are allegedly pelting vehicles with rocks.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the N12 towards Lenasia following reports of residents pelting vehicles with stones and rocks.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, officers had been dispatched to the area. 

Minnaar said residents were disgruntled after illegal structures were removed earlier in the day. 

He added that JMPD removed over 100 illegal structures on Saturday and around 50 on Monday. 

"For now motorists must be very cautious or use alternative routes right through Soweto in order to avoid the N12 going past Lenasia," Minnaar said.

He added that by 19:00, a crowd management team was on the scene managing the situation.  

