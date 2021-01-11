48m ago

add bookmark

Joburg NPA boss' complaint against eNCA's Karima Brown dismissed

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Karima Brown (Photo: Supplied by 702)
Karima Brown (Photo: Supplied by 702)
  • DPP Andrew Chauke told the Broadcasting Complaints Commission that eNCA journalist Karima Brown falsely portrayed him as corrupt and a "bad apple".
  • The BCCSA found that Brown offered Chauke the chance to respond to allegations that he mishandled or delayed crucial criminal prosecutions against high-level police officers and ANC officials.
  • The commission stressed that, as a major figure within the NPA, Chauke's right to privacy can be overridden by "legitimate public interest", given "concern around the NPA and its inability to effectively fight crime".

Johannesburg prosecuting boss Andrew Chauke's complaint against eNCA journalist Karima Brown has been dismissed by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), which has slammed him for failing to participate in broadcasts over the dysfunctional state of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Chauke's failure to take up Brown's offers to appear on her current affairs show The Fix to address, among other questions, his alleged bungling of the case against torture-accused police officer Jan Mabula, resulted in his own misfortune, the BCCSA found.

"The concern around the NPA and its inability to effectively fight crime in South Africa, remains a legacy and current sore point for the longest of time. Various criminal transgressions have gone unpunished, such that the broader South African public have lost hope in the justice system," it stated in a unanimous ruling that was delivered on Monday morning.

READ | Gauteng DPP Andrew Chauke called to heel by NPA prosecutions boss over 'torture cops' bungle

It added that programmes like The Fix have "opened various dialogues in order to appraise the public about the status quo every now and then". Thus, it said, a failure to "be part of these transparent discussions would undermine the very public's need to understand the NPA leadership role when it comes to the retention of public confidence".

The NPA has not responded to requests for comment on the BCCSA's ruling.

Meanwhile, Brown has lodged a formal complaint with the NPA after Chauke sent her producer a WhatsApp message, stating that she had "a good price on me" and questioning who was "the sponsor of the price in the NPA and eNCA news".

She told the BCCSA that she interpreted that message as one that implied that she was a "paid journalist" and said she regarded that comment as a "threat" - a claim which Chauke's advocate, Dali Mpofu, previously rubbished.

Chauke's complaint related to a 11 October broadcast of The Fix, in which Brown questioned what action could be taken against a number of senior prosecutors, including him, who had reportedly been implicated in unlawful conduct or embroiled in controversy.

One of Chauke's 10 complaints against Brown and eNCA, which were all dismissed by the BCCSA, was that they had "sought to sew division among the senior executives in the NPA by suggesting that Mr Chauke should be subjected to a Mokgoro-type investigation"- an apparent reference to the inquiry held to determine former NPA official Nomgcobo Jiba's fitness to hold office.

Brown appeared to have situated her criticism of Chauke on the scathing rebuke issued against him by NPA second-in-command, Rodney de Kock, after he agreed to halt the prosecution of alleged "torture cops", Mabula and his colleagues, so that they could make representations to NPA head Shamila Batohi, and then challenge any decision she might make not to drop the case.

READ HERE | Kidnappings, beatings and torture: Prosecution of ex-Hawks general stalls

It is the State's case that Mabula and his co-accused allegedly tortured other policemen as part of their investigation into the 2006 R14-million robbery of a SAPS store in Benoni. They also stand accused of intimidating and extorting R73 000 and R90 000 from the sister of one of the suspects, and demanding a further R90 000 from the mother of another.

De Kock, who described the case as a "priority" prosecution and stressed that police officers "taking the law into their own hands is serious and is a complaint that society is obliged to test", slammed Chauke for flouting NPA policy and "exceeding his powers" by stalling it.

As yet, however, no disciplinary action has been taken against Chauke.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npakarima brownandrew chauke
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
45% - 1849 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
50% - 2012 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.46
(-1.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
18.80
(-0.86)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.94)
Gold
1844.17
(+0.04)
Silver
24.89
(-0.12)
Platinum
1038.50
(+0.77)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2362.50
(+0.49)
All Share
63742.79
(+0.35)
Top 40
58692.10
(+0.46)
Financial 15
12138.17
(-1.39)
Industrial 25
82927.97
(+1.67)
Resource 10
64945.58
(-0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo