Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen

Johannesburg para-athlete Sean Clarke is gearing up to take on the biggest challenge of his life.

He will cycle to Cape Town in eight days, then swim from Robben Island to Big Bay.

Clarke wants to raise awareness about disability and to present a 17-year-old boy with a prosthetic leg.

Sean Clarke, 28, overcame a severe injury at the age of 7 that resulted in the loss of the use of his left leg. His determined spirit and passion for sports led him to overcome his challenges and now he is paying it forward.

Last year Clarke challenged himself to participate in the Comrades marathon to fulfill a lifelong dream.



After conquering the mammoth marathon, doctors encouraged him to find new avenues for physical activity and to take on sports that would place less strain on his hips and knees.

He took the advice and began exploring swimming and cycling.



Through his remarkable sporting pursuits, the bubbly athlete crossed paths with 17-year-old James Willers from Johannesburg who, due to severe burns, lost his right leg. He subsequently contracted meningitis, resulting in the complete loss of his hearing.

Clarke added:

James is an incredible young man who gets on with it regardless of circumstances. I relate to his experiences in the sense of not being able to do things comfortably that may come easily to others, and I want to ensure that he can lead an active and fulfilling life.

He said Willers' determination and perseverance despite his circumstances led Clarke to undertake the challenge.

"I will be cycling solo from Johannesburg to Cape Town in eight consecutive days in October, covering a distance of around 200km daily."

According to Clarke, he will cycle 1 520km.

Clarke added:

After the eighth day of the cycle, I will then do a 24-hour recovery. Once given the clear, I will swim from Robben Island to Big Bay which is 7.5km. This will be done to not only bring about disability awareness and showcase how differently-abled individuals can achieve exceptional feats but also to raise money for a very special individual.

He said his preparations were going well.



"The key is being consistent in my training and believing in my abilities. I believe that is my biggest asset in terms of mental fitness. I visualise my performance daily," said Clarke.

He added that as the days draw closer, he is getting more excited to take on the biggest solo challenge of his life.

"I am extremely excited! There are days where I am nervous, which I feel is normal, but I am just going to enjoy every minute of the experience," Clarke added.

And he is aiming to raise R200 000 to purchase a top-of-the-range prosthetic leg and liners. A prosthetic liner covers and protects the residual limb like a second skin.

Clarke said he aims to alleviate the financial burden Willers' parents are facing.

His upcoming challenge, which is set to begin on 6 October 2023, has already garnered support from around the world, raising just over R19 000 so far.



According to Clarke, Willers embodies the individual we should all strive to be.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we can all learn from, such as perseverance, resilience, adaptability and flexibility. Firstly, living with his disability can be challenging at times; however, he has shown incredible perseverance and resilience in adversity.

"He has taught me to appreciate the diversity and richness of human experience and that a physical disability is just one aspect of a person's identity and that every individual can make meaningful contributions to this world,” Clarke added.

The eager athlete said he hoped the challenge would also show people that having a disability should never be a barrier to success.



