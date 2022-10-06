1h ago

add bookmark

Joburg playing catch up with water infrastructure as population grew by 2.5m in 5 years - mayor

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Johannesburg Mayor Sello Dada Morero said expanding the water infrastructure will combat the city's water challenges. 
  • He made a site visit to reservoirs and water towers at Hursthill, Brixton, Crown Mines, and Crosby on Thursday. 
  • The mayor said work is being done to address the problem, however, this process would take time. 

Population growth in Johannesburg over the past five years from 4 million to 6.5 million without increased capacity of the infrastructure means the city is now playing catch up. 

This is also a contributing factor to the water woes in the western and southern parts of the metro, according to Mayor Sello Dada Morero.

Morero said expanding infrastructure and reservoirs to increase water capacity was the next step in dealing with the water supply challenges.

He's also calling for a "water revolution", touting the use of JoJo tanks to help preserve water for drinking and cooking and relying on rainwater for domestic washing, gardening and washing cars. 

READ | Gauteng's three biggest metros now hit with water cuts as reservoirs run dry while heatwave rolls on

On Thursday Morero held a site inspection at reservoirs and water towers in Hursthill, Brixton, Crown Mines and Crosby.

The Johannesburg metro was hard hit this week by severe water supply challenges. Many residents and businesses faced low water pressure and water cuts after Rand Water throttled its water supply.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 06: Mayor Sel
Mayor Sello Dada Morero conducts inspects Joburg's water infrastructure. He's pictured with Managing Director of Joburg Water, Ntshavheni Mukwevho.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Papi Morake

"Part of what we want to do is improve on infrastructure investment to try and increase capacity. This will also mean renewing the infrastructure. While we know this will require a lot of money and resources, we may have to start raising money and cooperating with the Department of Water Affairs so we have money for these projects," said Morero.

The need comes after an increase in population in the city over the past five years, without increased capacity of the infrastructure, he explained.

He said:

The reality is that we need to expand the infrastructure. In the past five years, the population of Johannesburg has grown from 4 million and is now sitting at 6.5 million. This growth was so quick, and we now need to catch up with the increasing capacity and infrastructure.

He said there was a budget in place to expand one of the reservoirs in the area, "but at most we are looking at a R1-billion infrastructure investment programme that will include all infrastructure, including water". 

"We want to ensure that as soon as the systems are up and running, the residents will have an uninterrupted water supply. But it is also important that as long as there is no tripping on the side of Rand Water, we think we will be fine, and we will be able to restore the water much quicker." 

The challenges explained

According to Joburg Water's Logan Moonsamy, the system works in tandem with three reservoir systems: Hursthill reservoir system, Crosby reservoir - which consists of a reservoir and a pump station - and the Brixton system that consists of a reservoir and a water tower fed off a pump station. 

He said all three were supplied from one common source, which came from Rand Water. The connection meter is called the Commando Road meter.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 06: Mayor Sel
Mayor Sello Morero leads an inspection of Joburg's water infrastructure on Thursday.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Papi Morake

If there was reduced or no flow of water coming in from the Rand Water side, Moonsamy said it would ultimately affect the three reservoirs that work in tandem. 

"We have been having on and off challenges that has been become apparent since the middle of September, where Rand Water has had numerous operational challenges that affected their Suikerbos treatment plant. 

"When they had power trips because of Eskom power failures, it affected their ability to distribute the required volume of water needed to come through to the Commando Road system. As a result our reservoirs went down to empty or near empty. 

"When these reservoirs go down, we are unable to feed our customers [and] taps run dry," said Moonsamy. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Eskom and load shedding news as it happens

He said the water system did not function like electricity where there was an on and off switch.

"Water is supplied through a long series of a pipelines. If a reservoir goes low or empty it takes days or weeks to recover that storage because a reservoir is meant to give reserved storage. If you do not have reserved storage you first need to build up reserve storage to feed water to consumers," he explained. 

The operation challenges experienced by Rand Water had a ripple effect in that the water systems then run low to empty, affecting the water supply system.  

Despite the chain of cause and effect brought on by the water supply challenges, residents were optimistic about the plan.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgsello morerogautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 804 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9222 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,712.14
-0.3%
Silver
20.59
-0.3%
Palladium
2,275.31
+0.8%
Platinum
926.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,416
+0.4%
All Share
65,833
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,279
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,027
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,997
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

10h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo