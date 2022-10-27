50m ago

add bookmark

Joburg Pride will go on as city calls on residents not to panic over terror warning

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
The Joburg Pride is set to continue on Saturday.
The Joburg Pride is set to continue on Saturday.
iStock
  • The Johannesburg Pride march will go ahead as planned this weekend. 
  • The event was in limbo after a security alert from the US Embassy about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.
  • The City of Johannesburg has urged residents not to panic but to be vigilant. 

Defiant organisers of Johannesburg Pride say the annual parade will go on despite a terrorist attack warning this weekend.

The organisers say that after consulting with law enforcement officials, they decided not to cancel the 33rd edition of the Pride march.

"From a South African perspective, we believe that all lives matter. Johannesburg Pride has not been directly threatened, nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US Embassy's website."

On Wednesday, the US Embassy alerted its staff and residents about a possible terror attack in Sandton this weekend.

Canada and the United Kingdom also issued travel alerts to their residents.

"We have consulted with the various entities, and at this point: postponing Pride is hard, proceeding with Pride is hard, and deciding whether or not to attend is a hard decision," Pride organisers said. 

"We urge you to remember the essence of why Pride began. It was, for all intents and purposes, a protest action. We, as a continent, have a very marginalised LGBTQ+ community, we live under constant attack, and there is a constant fear of being arrested in 33 of 54 countries. 

READ | SA government 'notes' US Sandton terror alert, continues to 'monitor for any threats'

"Despite our constitutional rights, we are marginalised in South Africa. The threat has provided an opportunity for homophobes to emerge, inciting a series of homophobic comments directed at Pride and our LGBTQ+ community and the reason for our existence.

"We must remember that it is critical for us to occupy the space we intend to occupy on 29 October, that we take to the streets, and that we assert our visibility. We must establish our presence and demonstrate our strength as a united community."

The organisation said it would not succumb to threats.

"We will not be subjected to any threats based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This is precisely why we take to the streets and march."

At the same time, the City of Joburg has called on residents not to panic but be cautious in light of a potential terrorist attack.  Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse said: 

In this light, the United States consul-general in Johannesburg, Mr Vincent Spera, contacted me to inform me of their detection of a potential attack in Joburg. In order to ensure that the city is well-informed and prepared for any eventuality, I have spoken with the Gauteng South African Police Service Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, requesting that any and all information and intelligence be shared with the city.

"The provincial commissioner has assured me that the necessary measures have been put in place and that nothing will be left to chance. I have also engaged with  MMC for Public Safety Cllr David Tembe, and the acting chief of the Joburg metropolitan police department, Thulani Khanyile, who have advised that visible policing resources have been deployed to the Sandton area." 

She said the city would share a list of events taking place this weekend with law enforcement authorities and the national government.

"Without causing a panic, I would like to encourage residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity." 

EXCLUSIVE | Gay pride, comedy show potential 'targets' of Islamic State terror attack in Sandton

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe referred questions about the alert to the Presidency.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said: "Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat." 

Businesses in Sandton also said they would take their cue from law enforcement.

Southern Sun said: 

The safety of our guests, service providers, employees and stakeholders is of utmost importance. We are working with our partners, landlords and the authorities to actively monitor the situation, and we have heightened security measures at our hotels in the area and at the Sandton Convention Centre. We are currently trading as normal.

The Sandton Central Management District said they were in contact with authorities and were vigilant about possible attacks. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburghuman rights
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
53% - 2941 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
35% - 1957 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 687 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.92
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.90
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,661.71
-0.2%
Silver
19.53
-0.3%
Palladium
1,937.90
-1.8%
Platinum
964.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
95.69
+2.3%
Top 40
60,470
-0.2%
All Share
67,123
+0.0%
Resource 10
63,295
-0.6%
Industrial 25
78,915
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,647
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
He's spent half of his young life fighting cancer – now he's a leukaemia warrior

12h ago

He's spent half of his young life fighting cancer – now he's a leukaemia warrior
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in...

26 Oct

Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in Gqeberha
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo