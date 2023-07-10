1h ago

Joburg probing cause of service centre fire, ratepayers must visit alternative sites

Alex Patrick
0:00
The Randburg Customer Service Centre was partially burned down on Sunday morning. File image.
The city of Johannesburg is investigating the cause of a fire at the Randburg customer service centre on Sunday morning.

Randburg residents who pay their rates in person at that site will now have to travel to another site.

The City cannot say how long it will take to rebuild the centre.

Group finance spokesperson Nyaniso Jeku said the building was not entirely gutted but the fire had affected the service centre.

On Monday, the City said the cause of the fire was not yet known, and the centre was considered unsafe for residents and staff.

Randburg residents are advised to visit the following centres:

  • Roodepoort customer service centre - 100 Christiaan de Wet Road, and
  • Florida Park Sandton customer service centre - 137 Daisy Street, Sandown.

Kgamanyane Maphologela, director for communications and stakeholder engagement, said the city was doing everything possible to ensure the centre was up and running as soon as possible.

"The City wishes to apologise to its customers for any inconvenience caused by this unfortunate incident," Maphologela said.

