Joburg pupil suspended following 'bullying incident'

A Grade 9 girl at Ferndale High School pupil has been suspended pending disciplinary hearing after allegedly assaulting another pupil outside the school's premises on Friday.

Gauteng Department of Education said it received a video, which was also viral on social media, in which the pupil is seen dragging and assualting another on the ground.

In the video, the perpetrator is heard shouting "please leave me alone" as male pupils try to stop her from continuing beating and dragging the other female pupil by her hair.

The department said: "It is encouraging that, the perpetrator has been temporarily suspended until necessary disciplinary process is undertaken in due course.

Tormenting

"Accordingly, we are also informed that, the perpetrator has allegedly been tormenting fellow learners on several occasions which is really concerning."

It added that a team would be dispatched to the school on Monday to help any pupils suffering with trauma.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was deeply concerned about the "sad incident of bullying" at the school.

"We are happy that the said perpetrator has been suspended, we condemn ill discipline in our environment."