Joburg residents breathe sigh of relief as Eskom grants 3-day load shedding exemption

Residents in parts of Johannesburg will get a three-day break from load shedding after Eskom granted the exemption request filed by the City earlier this week.



The urgent request emanated from a backlog of power outages in several areas affected by flooding due to torrential rains.

Affected areas were the larger Roodepoort area, Hursthill, Northcliff and Lenasia.

On Monday, City Power said it had received 4 000 outage calls from affected areas. Over 2 000 calls were from Roodepoort.

"City Power is still under pressure dealing with unrelated, multiple outages in the aftermath of heavy thunderstorms and floods. The situation is compounded by the higher stages of load shedding," it said.

It attributed other power outages to cable theft, cable fault and vandalism.



Eskom said: "Through collaboration between the two entities and, in accordance with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa regulations, Eskom was able to assist during this period."



