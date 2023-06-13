Joburg residents continue to suffer with no water as Hursthill reservoirs battles to recover

After days without water, Rand Water says Johannesburg's water issues should be improving.

The Hursthill reservoirs, which serve a dense part of the city, are still struggling to recover.

Joburg Water has failed to provide residents with a constant supply of running water after being hit by a series of issues recently.

Johannesburg's water woes should be improving, according to Rand Water.



The bulk water supplier commented on the fallout after a power outage at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday morning.

The blackout affected Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station, reducing supply to several parts of the Johannesburg Water infrastructure.

Most notable has been the Commando system which comprises the Hursthill and Crosby reservoirs and pump station, as well as the Brixton reservoir, pump station and tower.

Together the Commando system supplies Northcliff, Melville, Auckland Park, and parts of Randburg, Johannesburg CBD, City Deep, University of Johannesburg and University of Witwatersrand, as well as the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital and Helen Joseph and Garden City hospitals.

More money to fix water and electricity problems



Many of these areas have been without water for days at a time, according to Johannesburg council whip Sithembiso Zungu, who said a large portion of the City's budget would be allocated to fixing water and electricity issues.

The budget speech will be delivered on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, Johannesburg Water said both Hursthill reservoirs remained critically low to empty.

"Hursthill reservoir is still battling to fully recover from the power failure that affected our bulk supplier, Rand Water, which impacted many areas in the south to a point of low pressure to no water in certain areas."

Water shortages hit the Commando system hardest because of a growing population and old infrastructure.

These areas also consist of multilayered buildings in the city, so low pressure prevents the water from reaching these parts of the city.

In February, the city's then-mayor, Thapelo Amad, announced Johannesburg would see a R400 million investment over 18 months to its water infrastructure - with a specific focus on the Commando system.

This after several water cuts due to power outages dogged the city in 2022.

On Monday, Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the water issues should be improving as the entity was supplying water to the city.

Previously, issues in Hursthill continued for days after the supply by Rand Water was reestablished after a power outage because residents were using the water in the reservoir faster than it could be refilled.

Meanwhile, DA MPL Nico de Jager accused Rand Water of failing residents, saying large parts of Johannesburg have been without water for up to a week.

"The latest round of outages and the failure at the Orlando substation is evidence that Rand Water is failing to ensure an interrupted water supply," he said.

"The problem is twofold, Rand Water not maintaining its electrical infrastructure and second, the need to replace old asbestos pipes that is beyond their useful lifespan."

Still no generators



De Jager added Rand Water had indicated it would have its own generators at pumping stations, like Eikenhof, by June.

"To date, there are no generators. Rand Water has gone silent on the matter. It is common knowledge that there are problems with electricity and that load shedding is not going to go away.

"We cannot only blame Eskom when Rand Water does not maintain its electrical infrastructure."

He said it was Rand Water's responsibility to deliver water to residents and the entity needed to produce electricity itself should City Power fail to do so.

"In this case, we cannot blame Eskom when Rand Water's infrastructure is failing.

"Residents are now going for weeks without water, and this is unacceptable.

"Our councillors are inundated with calls because our residents are frustrated."

He added the DA would continue to push for part of the R28 billion investment for water infrastructure in the province to be used to replace and upgrade critical water infrastructure in municipalities.



