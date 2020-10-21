23m ago

add bookmark

Joburg residents experiencing water supply issues following power outage

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cate Gillion/Getty Images
Cate Gillion/Getty Images

A power outage at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station has affected water supply in the south of Johannesburg.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said the outage was a result of a City Power trip at the Orlando station.  

Rand Water's Hurst Hill reservoir was affected and "almost empty" due to reduced inflows, he said. 

The affected areas include Eldorado Park, Lenasia, Naturena, Kibler Park and Devlands and surroundings.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Residents are urged to use water sparingly," Dhludhlu said. 

The supplier further posted on social media that the electricity supply to the Orlando pump station had since been restored, but reservoir levels remained low.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Lockdown: Education dept pays Rand Water R200m to supply emergency water to struggling schools
Rand Water to reduce water supply to three municipalities that owe it millions
Protesting Merafong residents threaten to make West Rand ungovernable, call for mayor's head over...
Read more on:
rand watergautengjohannesburg
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6151 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.31
(+0.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.47
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.05)
Gold
1922.77
(+0.65)
Silver
25.03
(+1.23)
Platinum
890.00
(+2.23)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2399.00
(+0.90)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo