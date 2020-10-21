Joburg residents experiencing water supply issues following power outage

A power outage at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station has affected water supply in the south of Johannesburg.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said the outage was a result of a City Power trip at the Orlando station.

Rand Water's Hurst Hill reservoir was affected and "almost empty" due to reduced inflows, he said.

The affected areas include Eldorado Park, Lenasia, Naturena, Kibler Park and Devlands and surroundings.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Residents are urged to use water sparingly," Dhludhlu said.

The supplier further posted on social media that the electricity supply to the Orlando pump station had since been restored, but reservoir levels remained low.