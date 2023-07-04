Joburg residents should store water before 40-hour shutdown next week, says metro's supplier

Johannesburg residents should store water two days before the Rand Water's planned interruption next week.

Joburg Water said the shutdown will accommodate upgrades to Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station.

It will take around five days for the water system to recover after it is switched back on Thursday.

Johannesburg Water has requested that its customers start storing water from Sunday to accommodate the planned Rand Water shutdown from 11 July to 13 July.



The shutdown will enable Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, to install isolation valves and upgrade systems at its Eikenhof pump station.

On Tuesday, Joburg Water said customers were requested to store water 48 hours before the shutdown's start "to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure".

"During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water.

"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored."

Joburg Water said it would arrange alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

The outage will start at 19:00 next Tuesday and end at 15:00 on Thursday.

All direct feeds from Rand Water will be impacted, affecting the Roodepoort, Central, and Soweto areas.

The following Johannesburg Water areas will be impacted across the metro:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas Claremont

Delarey

Whiteridge, Roodekrans

Wilropark

Helderkruin

Constantia Kloof

Allen’s Nek

Weltevreden

Florida Hills

Florida North

Discovery

Selwyn

Florida Township

Horison

Horison View

Roodepoort North

Florida Park

Constantia Park

Honeydew

Zandspruit

Laserpark

Randpark Ridge

Cosmo City

Lanseria

Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement

Olivedale

Sundowner

Bergbron

Northwold

Boskruin

Bromhof

Kya Sands

Bloubosrand

Eagle Canyon

Honeydew View

Poortview

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Princess

Grobler Park

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Harveston

Honeydew

Parts of Northriding







Langlaagte/Southdale areas Mondeor

Southgate

Meredale

Alan Manor

Eagles Nest

Southfork

Kibler Heights

Eikenhof

Lougherin A.H

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands,

Greymont,

Albertskroon,

Albertsville,

Langlaagte,

Industria,

Bosmont,

Riverlea,

Longdale,

Vrededorp,

Fordsburg,

Brixton,

Mayfair,

Cottesloe,

Janhofmeyer,

Rossmore,

Hursthill,

Montclare,

Melville,

Emmarentia,

Auckland Park,

Greenside,

Westcliff,

Parkview,

Fairlands,

Berario,

Northcliff,

Southdale,

Booysens Reserve,

Mondeor,

Nasrec,

Ophirton,

Lake View,

Selby,

Evans Park,

Robertsham,

Winchester Hills,

Reuven,

Ridgeway,

Theta,

Selby South,

Aeroton,

Ormonde,

Baragwanath Ext 1 and

Ormonde View.

Soweto areas Pimville

Power Park

Diepkloof

Orlando East

Orlando West

Dobsonville

Naturena

Klipspruit

Meadowlands

Comptonville

Moroka

Jabavu

Molapo

Jabulani

Tladi

Moletsane

Mofolo South

Mapetla

Zola

Zondi

Naledi and all extensions

Emdeni

Mofolo North

Mofolo Central

Parts of Dube

Chiawelo and extensions

Protea North

Protea South

Dhlamini and extensions

Eldorado Park and all extensions

Klipspruit West and

Klipspruit.







