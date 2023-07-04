Joburg residents should store water before 40-hour shutdown next week, says metro's supplier

- Johannesburg residents should store water two days before the Rand Water's planned interruption next week.
- Joburg Water said the shutdown will accommodate upgrades to Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station.
- It will take around five days for the water system to recover after it is switched back on Thursday.
Johannesburg Water has requested that its customers start storing water from Sunday to accommodate the planned Rand Water shutdown from 11 July to 13 July.
The shutdown will enable Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, to install isolation valves and upgrade systems at its Eikenhof pump station.
On Tuesday, Joburg Water said customers were requested to store water 48 hours before the shutdown's start "to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure".
"During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water.
"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored."
Joburg Water said it would arrange alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.
The outage will start at 19:00 next Tuesday and end at 15:00 on Thursday.
All direct feeds from Rand Water will be impacted, affecting the Roodepoort, Central, and Soweto areas.
The following Johannesburg Water areas will be impacted across the metro:
- Claremont
- Delarey
- Whiteridge, Roodekrans
- Wilropark
- Helderkruin
- Constantia Kloof
- Allen’s Nek
- Weltevreden
- Florida Hills
- Florida North
- Discovery
- Selwyn
- Florida Township
- Horison
- Horison View
- Roodepoort North
- Florida Park
- Constantia Park
- Honeydew
- Zandspruit
- Laserpark
- Randpark Ridge
- Cosmo City
- Lanseria
- Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement
- Olivedale
- Sundowner
- Bergbron
- Northwold
- Boskruin
- Bromhof
- Kya Sands
- Bloubosrand
- Eagle Canyon
- Honeydew View
- Poortview
- Ruimsig
- Wilgeheuwel
- Princess
- Grobler Park
- Lindhaven
- Little Falls
- Harveston
- Honeydew
- Parts of Northriding
- Mondeor
- Southgate
- Meredale
- Alan Manor
- Eagles Nest
- Southfork
- Kibler Heights
- Eikenhof
- Lougherin A.H
- Coronationville
- Westbury
- Claremont
- Triomf
- Westdene
- Newlands,
- Greymont,
- Albertskroon,
- Albertsville,
- Langlaagte,
- Industria,
- Bosmont,
- Riverlea,
- Longdale,
- Vrededorp,
- Fordsburg,
- Brixton,
- Mayfair,
- Cottesloe,
- Janhofmeyer,
- Rossmore,
- Hursthill,
- Montclare,
- Melville,
- Emmarentia,
- Auckland Park,
- Greenside,
- Westcliff,
- Parkview,
- Fairlands,
- Berario,
- Northcliff,
- Southdale,
- Booysens Reserve,
- Mondeor,
- Nasrec,
- Ophirton,
- Lake View,
- Selby,
- Evans Park,
- Robertsham,
- Winchester Hills,
- Reuven,
- Ridgeway,
- Theta,
- Selby South,
- Aeroton,
- Ormonde,
- Baragwanath Ext 1 and
- Ormonde View.
- Pimville
- Power Park
- Diepkloof
- Orlando East
- Orlando West
- Dobsonville
- Naturena
- Klipspruit
- Meadowlands
- Comptonville
- Moroka
- Jabavu
- Molapo
- Jabulani
- Tladi
- Moletsane
- Mofolo South
- Mapetla
- Zola
- Zondi
- Naledi and all extensions
- Emdeni
- Mofolo North
- Mofolo Central
- Parts of Dube
- Chiawelo and extensions
- Protea North
- Protea South
- Dhlamini and extensions
- Eldorado Park and all extensions
- Klipspruit West and
- Klipspruit.