50m ago

Share

Joburg residents should store water before 40-hour shutdown next week, says metro's supplier

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rand Water will have a 40-hour water outage to allow for upgrades to its Eikenhof pump station next week.
Rand Water will have a 40-hour water outage to allow for upgrades to its Eikenhof pump station next week.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg residents should store water two days before the Rand Water's planned interruption next week.
  • Joburg Water said the shutdown will accommodate upgrades to Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station.
  • It will take around five days for the water system to recover after it is switched back on Thursday. 

Johannesburg Water has requested that its customers start storing water from Sunday to accommodate the planned Rand Water shutdown from 11 July to 13 July.

The shutdown will enable Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, to install isolation valves and upgrade systems at its Eikenhof pump station.

On Tuesday, Joburg Water said customers were requested to store water 48 hours before the shutdown's start "to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure".

"During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water. 

"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored."

READ | Power outages at Rand Water affecting water supply in Joburg, Tshwane

Joburg Water said it would arrange alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

The outage will start at 19:00 next Tuesday and end at 15:00 on Thursday.

All direct feeds from Rand Water will be impacted, affecting the Roodepoort, Central, and Soweto areas.

The following Johannesburg Water areas will be impacted across the metro:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas
  • Claremont
  • Delarey
  • Whiteridge, Roodekrans
  • Wilropark
  • Helderkruin
  • Constantia Kloof
  • Allen’s Nek
  • Weltevreden
  • Florida Hills
  • Florida North
  • Discovery
  • Selwyn
  • Florida Township
  • Horison
  • Horison View
  • Roodepoort North
  • Florida Park
  • Constantia Park
  • Honeydew
  • Zandspruit
  • Laserpark
  • Randpark Ridge
  • Cosmo City
  • Lanseria
  • Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement
  • Olivedale
  • Sundowner
  • Bergbron
  • Northwold
  • Boskruin
  • Bromhof
  • Kya Sands
  • Bloubosrand
  • Eagle Canyon
  • Honeydew View
  • Poortview
  • Ruimsig
  • Wilgeheuwel
  • Princess
  • Grobler Park
  • Lindhaven
  • Little Falls
  • Harveston
  • Honeydew
  • Parts of Northriding


Langlaagte/Southdale areas
  • Mondeor
  • Southgate
  • Meredale
  • Alan Manor
  • Eagles Nest
  • Southfork
  • Kibler Heights
  • Eikenhof
  • Lougherin A.H
  • Coronationville
  • Westbury
  • Claremont
  • Triomf
  • Westdene
  • Newlands,
  • Greymont,
  • Albertskroon,
  • Albertsville,
  • Langlaagte,
  • Industria,
  • Bosmont,
  • Riverlea,
  • Longdale,
  • Vrededorp,
  • Fordsburg,
  • Brixton,
  • Mayfair,
  • Cottesloe,
  • Janhofmeyer,
  • Rossmore,
  • Hursthill,
  • Montclare,
  • Melville,
  • Emmarentia,
  • Auckland Park,
  • Greenside,
  • Westcliff,
  • Parkview,
  • Fairlands,
  • Berario,
  • Northcliff,
  • Southdale,
  • Booysens Reserve,
  • Mondeor,
  • Nasrec,
  • Ophirton,
  • Lake View,
  • Selby,
  • Evans Park,
  • Robertsham,
  • Winchester Hills,
  • Reuven,
  • Ridgeway,
  • Theta,
  • Selby South,
  • Aeroton,
  • Ormonde,
  • Baragwanath Ext 1 and
  • Ormonde View.
Soweto areas
  • Pimville
  • Power Park
  • Diepkloof
  • Orlando East
  • Orlando West
  • Dobsonville
  • Naturena
  • Klipspruit
  • Meadowlands
  • Comptonville
  • Moroka
  • Jabavu
  • Molapo
  • Jabulani
  • Tladi
  • Moletsane
  • Mofolo South
  • Mapetla
  • Zola
  • Zondi
  • Naledi and all extensions
  • Emdeni
  • Mofolo North
  • Mofolo Central
  • Parts of Dube
  • Chiawelo and extensions
  • Protea North
  • Protea South
  • Dhlamini and extensions
  • Eldorado Park and all extensions
  • Klipspruit West and
  • Klipspruit.

.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgrand watergautengjohannesburgservice deliverywater
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1617 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 4935 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 95 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

6h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

5h ago

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.75
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.34
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
916.96
-0.3%
Palladium
1,249.68
-0.8%
Gold
1,924.82
+0.2%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,888
-0.1%
All Share
76,224
-0.0%
Resource 10
62,815
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,620
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,195
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

5h ago

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

8h ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

8h ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo