Joburg residents swoop to the rescue of Hadeda 'Cupid' after bird shot with an arrow

A Hadeda was spotted in Johannesburg with an arrow shot through its body.

An elaborate rescue mission involving residents of Greenside in mission was activated.

The Hadeda was rescued and is recovering after the arrow was removed, free to "sing the song of its people" again.

The news that a Hadeda had been spotted flying around Johannesburg's Greenside horrified residents who immediately mobilised to try and save the bird.



Pictures of the bird with the arrow stuck through its body were circulated, sparking anger over the attack on the indigenous Ibis, and residents sprang into action to try and catch the bird and take it to a vet to have the arrow removed.

The Hadeda is well-known for its loud cries as it flaps to and from its roost every day.

They are also known to complain loudly if their sleep is disturbed while in their nests at night. They also appear to have a penchant for dog food, fearlessly pecking at bowls left outside while dogs watch cautiously from a distance.

American singer and producer Pharrell Williams once famously posted a clip about the bird's rather unique sound. The superstar "Happy" hitmaker, who was in the country for the Global Citizen concert in 2018, clearly wasn't overjoyed.

It's unknown if the bird was hit by accident or through a malicious act aimed at silencing it.

Greenside resident Diana Wall said the Hadeda was in a family that visited her garden regularly, sometimes bringing their babies along.

She would leave a bowl of water out for them and pieces of bread, and would watch quietly as they loped over to the bread, picked it up and then dipped a piece in the water bowl to soften it.

Sometimes they simply used the water bowl for grooming purposes to get the mud off their beaks.

So when she saw one with an arrow shot through it she was was very upset.

"It is unbelievably cruel," said Wall.

"The arrow went clean through."

Other neighbours had spotted it too, and the neighbourhood WhatsApp group lit up with sightings and ideas on how to rescue it.

The bird seemed to return to Wall's garden often, so she roped her son in for the rescue mission.

A neighbour who had volunteered a net joined in, but although injured, the bird got away, leaving them running up and down the garden with the net.

Wall decided call Brendan Murray, a founder of the Owl Rescue Centre in Hartbeespoort in the North West.

Murray made the long journey and tried to catch it, but it was still surprisingly quick.

Hours of waiting and a return trip eventually paid off, with Murray setting up a gentle trap with a long net hanging from a tree, with the water bowl positioned underneath it.

"A couple of Go Away birds came over and looked at the net and the people, and looked at the net, and decided to fly away," she chuckled.

"It is not easy to catch a Hadeda," said Brendan.



"The arrow had gone right through its shoulder blade, but it could still fly well."

Eventually, the Hadeda went under the net, and was gently rescued.

However, it did try and peck at Brendan with its formidable beak more famous for aerating grasslands and plucking out worms.



The bird was taken to the Bryanston Avian and Exotic Small Animal Clinic, where the arrow was carefully removed, and the process of getting the wound cleaned was started. The work was done without charge.

The next step is for the wound to be stitched up, followed by a two-week rehabilitation period at the Owl Rescue Centre's flight enclosure, and a recovery diet of chicken and dog pellets to nibble on to build up its strength again.

The centre focuses on healing owls which have been abused or injured, but will rescue any wild bird.

Murray has made inquiries at archery clubs over the possible source of the arrow, but early indications are that it may have been an amateur's arrow, based on its type and size.



Murray said the response to the bird's plight was phenomenal.



"99.99% of people love Hadedas," he said.

Every bird that is rescued by the centre gets a name, and so the rescued Hadeda was called "Cupid".