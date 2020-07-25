Joburg shooting: 3 alleged hijackers killed after shootout with police

An attempted hijack resulted in the death of the three perpetrators .

They were allegedly involved in a shootout with police.

The hijackers opened fire at the police, who retaliated and the three were killed.

An attempted car theft went wrong, which resulted in the death of three alleged hijackers.

News24 understands the alleged perpetrators were involved in a shootout with police.

Two police officers patrolling Gleneagleas Road in Emmerantia spotted the three individuals attempting to steal a vehicle.

The incident took place near the Netcare Milpark private hospital.

Police forensic experts are on the scene.

*This is a developing story and police are yet to issue a statement



