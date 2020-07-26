57m ago

Joburg shooting: IPID to investigate after 3 killed during shootout with police

Alex Mitchley
The scene of the incident.
The scene of the incident.
Sesona Ngqakamba
  • Four people were caught allegedly trying to steal a minibus in Parkview, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
  • A shootout is said to have ensued and three were shot dead by two police officers.
  • IPID is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after three people were shot dead on Saturday.

Police accosted four men allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Johannesburg.

In a statement on Sunday, IPID said two Parkview police officers were patrolling when they spotted the men allegedly attempting to steal a minibus.

READ| Joburg shooting: 3 alleged hijackers killed after shootout with police

"It is alleged that one of the suspects pointed a gun towards the police officers as they went to their vehicle and drove away. As alleged, a shooting ensued and the three suspects were shot dead and one was arrested," IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.  

The men were allegedly found in possession of one pistol, two jammers, house breaking implements, car breaking implements, several different car keys as well as ignitions.

Shootout

"It is further alleged that the suspects were driving in a vehicle that has two false registration numbers," said Cola.

News24 previously reported that the men were allegedly involved in a shootout with police.

Cola said the police officers involved in the shooting have been ordered to hand in their firearms to the police station where they work.  

The bodies of the men were taken to the Hillbrow Mortuary, while the vehicle they were travelling in was towed to the vehicle investigation unit.

