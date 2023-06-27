1h ago

Joburg speaker authorises probe into ex-city leaders who 'used GFIS to victimise councillors'

Alex Patrick
City of Joburg speaker, Colleen Makhubele.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has ordered an investigation into former city officials who sanctioned probes of councillors by the GFIS.
  • The powers of the GFIS have been given to the city manager.
  • All probes into the officials have been cleared.

City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has authorised an external legal opinion and preliminary investigation into former executives of the council, who she said sanctioned bogus investigations into councillors by the Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS).

Last week, the powers of the GFIS, the City's fraud and corruption buster, were given to city manager Floyd Brink in a behind-closed-doors report at the 13th Ordinary Sitting of Council.

The report said the "investigations conducted by the GFIS were neither compliant with the local government disciplinary regulations for senior managers, nor compliant with the approved GFIS delegations of authority".

Now, a confidential report has declared all probes conducted by the GFIS into managers and councillors, unlawful, null, and void. 

The GFIS was established by the former DA mayor Herman Mashaba in 2016 with former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya at the helm.

The possible repercussions are that every one of its cases and their outcome can now be undone.

On Monday, Makhubele released a statement saying she had asked the process to be fast-tracked so the matter could be ready for council at the end of July.

The investigations will also examine former speaker Vasco Da Gama and former executive mayor Mpho Phalatse on the appointment of Sibiya. 

Makhubele accused the DA-led opposition parties of using the GFIS to "produce unlawful investigations and pre-employment screening reports for ousting qualifying candidates who are viewed negatively by the DA-led administration".

She called the GFIS investigations "rogue, clandestine, irregular and unlawful" and said the previous administration sanctioned them to deal with political opponents and or victimise senior officials.

The powers of the GFIS are currently in the hands of Brink and matters before it will be assessed by the council before an investigation can take place.

In April 2022, Brink, then the acting city manager, revoked Sibiya's powers to investigate corruption and wrongdoing.

At the time, there were allegations of misconduct by Brink in a R320 million CCTV contract.

In May of that year, the Gauteng High Court ordered Brink to reinstate Sibiya and Brink was subsequently placed on special leave to investigate the allegations.

The GFIS commissioned law firm ENSafrica to investigate the matter, and its report found Brink did not act when he discovered the multimillion-rand transaction had been pushed through without following due process.

Brink was voted in as the city manager in February 2023.

Last week, the DA approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to reverse this decision.

DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the speaker had overreached her mandate and questioned where Makhubele got her advice.

She added Makhubele had flouted several council rules, calling the matter a "fiasco".

Kayser-Echeozonjoku informed the speaker on Tuesday she had erred by sending out the statement before declaring the people named in it.

She said when the GFIS was established, "none of the councillors mentioned was part of the appointment of Sibiya".

"It was done through council, which some members of the [leading government] - like the EFF - had supported at the time.

"They are giving the city manager unlimited powers over the matters which even involve him where he has to select who is going to investigate [him] - we know where this is going."

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the GFIS report contained untruths and had serious implications for the city.

"Successful cases where the GFIS has managed to get arrests and prosecution will be negatively impacted.

"[The decision on the GFIS] has rendered the city completely lawless because all the successful prosecutions could now be questioned," she added.

