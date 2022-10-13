Joburg teen in critical condition after speeding taxi knocks him down while he was fetching water

A teen is fighting for his life after he was hit by a speeding taxi while collecting water from a tanker in Coronationville.

Thousands of homes and businesses in parts of Johannesburg have been left with little to no water supply for several weeks.



Two of the city’s big public hospitals, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child, have asked doctors to bring in water so they can at least flush the toilets to prevent the spread of infections.

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was knocked down by a speeding taxi while he was collecting water from a tanker in Coronationville, Johannesburg.



The boy was hit on Wednesday around 17:00, his father, Fabian Sass, told News24.

A water truck would stop daily on Fuel Road in Coronationville where residents would collect water because Johannesburg Water has failed to supply running water to homes and businesses in several parts of the city over the past few weeks.

“My son crossed the road to get water, and when he was done, a taxi came speeding and knocked my son,” Sass said.

"He is in a critical condition. The doctors have decided to put him in an induced coma," the father added.



"Both his lungs have collapsed, and the doctors have put him on a ventilator. He also suffered damage to the brain and had blood clots."

Sass said his son was rushed to Helen Joseph Hospital but will be transferred to a paediatric ward at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

“Helen Joseph does not have a paediatric ICU, so we are just praying for him to get a bed as soon as possible,” he said.

Rand Water has had to tighten the taps for the last 10 days to prevent Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs and towers from being depleted.

Johannesburg Water initially blamed load shedding, which impacts water pumps, and later high water demand, for the water cuts.

However, water experts have told News24 that the city's water woes stem from a combination of load shedding, poor infrastructure and poor planning.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said consumption remained the leading cause of stage 2 water restrictions.

Maroo said leakage or wastage of water had added to the high consumption.

Sass said the community had previously pleaded with councillors to put up speed bumps in the area to curb speeding motorists.

“I have a lot of ... anger because there has been a cry out to the council to do something about speeding motorists.... this is a residential area, and you have kids playing in the road".



