Joburg traffic operation nets 9 drunk driving arrests

Nine motorists are to appear in court after they were arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The motorists, aged 30 to 45 years, are expected to appear in the Kliptown Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Gauteng Traffic spokesperson Sello Maremane, the operation was held as part of law enforcement agencies' efforts to crack down on reckless and negligent driving ahead of Women's Day on Tuesday.

"The reckless behaviour by drivers on Gauteng roads is highly regrettable and will not be tolerated since it undermines our efforts to promote road safety.

"Drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol significantly contributes to the high rate of road traffic crashes, leading to fatalities in the province," Maremane said.

He added that traffic authorities would continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations.


