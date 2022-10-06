1h ago

add bookmark

Joburg water crisis: Small businesses, old age homes use drums, bottles of water to get by

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Residents, businesses and old age homes are trying to find ways to survive amid water outages in parts of Gauteng. 
  • People in Ormonde, Johannesburg have used the refilling five-litre bottles, relying on water tankers, using disposable plates or cups, and turning to boreholes as some water sources.
  • But for a local laundry service, there are few alternatives.

As if load shedding isn't enough of a challenge, small businesses and old age homes in Johannesburg have to get by with little or no water amid outages in parts of Gauteng.

In Ormonde, reactive plans include filling up drums and five-litre bottles with water that can be used to flush toilets, queuing to fetch water from boreholes, or relying on roaming mobile water tankers for water that can be used for cooking, drinking, cleaning and bathing.

A Mochachos manager, Hassen Cassim, said he drives 15km from the restaurant to his home, which has water, so that he can get 200 litres for the eatery and its neighbours.

His efforts helped to "relieve some pressure in the restaurant... [and it] helped clean the floors and keep the place clean".

In addition, the restaurant uses disposable plates and cups for customers who choose to eat in.

On Monday afternoon, he said, the restaurant experienced water pressure issues, and by Tuesday, they had no water at all.

He said:

This is where customers come to enjoy their meal, but because there is no water available, it hampers our business.

"We need water to produce food, clean and mop the place and clean the oven that we use to make some of the food. At times, we can't serve customers with plates and glasses because we need water to wash them," he said.

water
With the water tankers promised by Johannesburg Water, residents from the retirement home could get access to water on Wednesday.

It's not the first time the area has faced a water crisis.

"During Covid-19 times, we had a pipe issue that burst, which left us without water for 48 hours, and even then, we still had to re-adjust...

"But the biggest trouble always comes when a customer needs to use the bathroom, which we cannot allow because we can't flush the toilets," he said.

READ | Joburg water crisis: Two public hospitals struggling, residents fuming as reservoirs run dry

Cassim said he is forced to consider lasting alternatives, like he did with load shedding.

"When load shedding started, we as businesspeople had to invest in generators as alternative power solutions to keep us operational. Now with if there is going to be water shedding, we have to look at water alternatives like JoJo tanks, water pumps or even boreholes," he added

"There is a borehole at the mosque, just across the road from the restaurant, where most people go when there is no water. Yesterday (Wednesday) the line was long as people came with buckets to fill up water," he said.


An employee at the Nissan car dealership in Ormonde, which has a borehole, said it has been functional for more than two years and has been open for residents in the area who need it.

"We always knew that this moment would come, so we spent a lot of money drilling the borehole and putting filtration systems into it, and since then, we have not been affected, and we have been able to help community members who come fetch water here.

"People in the area know we have a borehole, so when they have challenges with water, they come here to fill up their buckets, and we do not charge them at all," the employee, who refused to be named, said.

On Wednesday, Johannesburg Water released a statement to say that a temporary alternative water supply source would be at Crown Gardens.

water
Residents queuing in line to fetch water from a tank inside Crown Gardens Clinic.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana, News24
water
Despite the country enduring its most intensive load shedding year, Gauteng sees itself in another downtime with a water crisis plaguing the province intermittently for the past two weeks.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana, News24

Annie Burger retirement village in Crown Gardens has been without water since the weekend.

"We are old people. Someone came today to bring water, but when you run out, you must take your bucket, refill water and carry it.

"Some people can't manage because they're frail. But the tanker came around at 12:00 today, so we were able to refill our buckets, which has also helped for washing up and flushing the toilet," one resident, Ranjeni Odayar, said.

The 74-year-old woman, who has trouble breathing after she contracted Covid-19, said it was a difficult time.

She felt there was no one to complain to and that politicians came and went without honouring their promises.

"My grandson brought me 10 litres of water from their house, and I have been using that for cooking and drinking.

"Sometime back when we also had problems with water, I collected five-litre water bottles, which I have since filled up with water and left outside, covered. I have been using [it] to flush the toilet. So, I can say I have prepared myself for this." 

water
Residents in Crown Gardens queuing in line outside Cassim's house from 06:00 to fetch borehole water.

For laundromats, the situation is even direr.

Babi Vahed, the owner of Housekeeping on Crownwood laundry service, said: "Closing shop is not an option. So, we keep our doors open but without water, we cannot do our turnaround time like we used to because there are loads in the queue."

Johannesburg Mayor Sello Dada Morero conducted site inspections at reservoirs and towers on Thursday morning.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgservice deliiverywater crisis
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 783 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9085 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1070 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.88
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,713.74
-0.2%
Silver
20.52
-0.6%
Palladium
2,284.00
+1.1%
Platinum
921.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,583
+0.6%
All Share
65,998
+0.6%
Resource 10
63,142
-0.9%
Industrial 25
80,366
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,079
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

5h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo