17m ago

Share

Joburg water outage: Some residents block water tankers from leaving for other areas

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg Water is asking that residents allow water tankers into critical areas.
Joburg Water is asking that residents allow water tankers into critical areas.
PHOTO: Johannesburg Water via Twitter
  • Johannesburg Water has urged residents to allow water tankers into communities.
  • Areas in Johannesburg are experiencing critical water issues as the Rand Water outage continues.
  • Joburg metro police have been called in to help some water trucks reach residents in the south of Johannesburg. 

Johannesburg Water is urging residents to allow its water tankers access to areas affected by the Rand Water outage.

With only a few hours left of the 58-hour planned infrastructure maintenance, many areas in Johannesburg are experiencing the anticipated disruptions to their water supply.

On Thursday afternoon, Joburg Water said the Roodepoort, Randburg, and Southdale regions were critical, and as a result, most of its alternative water supply would go to these areas.

It said residents in the Soweto and Langlaagte regions had obstructed its water tankers, and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department had to be called to the Langlaagte region on Thursday after community members blocked water tankers from entering.

"Blocking off the entity's water trucks only amplifies the already existing water shortages and causes delays in providing water to community members," Joburg Water stated.

"Johannesburg Water had also noted increased turnaround times for refilling water tankers at filling points. However, the entity is working at mitigating these challenges.

Furthermore, while residents' frustration is understandable, Johannesburg Water pleads with community members not to approach critical sites such as hospitals and clinics to get water as this drastically reduces the health facilities' water supply.


The entity said it had redeployed water tankers to critical areas from the Daleside system, which has recovered.

Joburg Environment and Infrastructure Services Department MMC Jack Sekwaila said residents were upset that the tankers were taking water from their area, which was also out of water, to transport to other areas.

By 16:00, Sekwaila said the water trucks were still locked in the water depot by residents and would probably remain so until enough police officers were able to help with the situation, which would likely be only after 18:00.

Maintenance at the Zwartkopjes Booster Pump Station, which supplies Johannesburg south and the CBD, has been completed. Once Rand Water has recovered its supply to the area, the Johannesburg Water infrastructure to these parts will start recovering.

READ | Only a few more hours until water is restored, but it may take two weeks for system to recover

The greater Randburg and Roodepoort reservoirs are empty, including the Waterval 2 and Weltevreden reservoirs supplied by the Eikenhof Booster Pump Station.

The infrastructure at the Soweto, south of Johannesburg, and Lenasia areas, supplied by the Eikenhof Booster Pump Station, is critically low to empty.

"Therefore, there is a high demand for alternative water supply. Hence Johannesburg Water is pleading with residents to allow water trucks to service their areas," the entity said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joburg waterrand watergautengjohannesburgservice deliverywater
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 1902 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

9h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

8h ago

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.56
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.14
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
974.39
+1.7%
Palladium
1,280.99
-1.6%
Gold
1,960.79
+0.2%
Silver
24.72
+2.5%
Brent-ruolie
80.11
+0.9%
Top 40
71,996
+1.1%
All Share
77,317
+1.0%
Resource 10
64,403
+1.7%
Industrial 25
106,438
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,504
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo