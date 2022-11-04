1h ago

Joburg Water says there will be a water shutdown, Rand Water calls it a 'malicious hoax'

Alex Patrick
An overview of Rand Water Eikenhof pump station is seen in Johannesburg.
An overview of Rand Water Eikenhof pump station is seen in Johannesburg.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • Joburg Water says Rand Water will institute an "emergency shutdown" from 18:00 on Friday. 
  • A major pipeline had burst - and it would take 30 hours to repair. 
  • But, in a statement, Rand Water said the Joburg shutdown was a "malicious hoax". 

Johannesburg residents may or may not have issues with water from Friday at 18:00. 

On Friday afternoon, Johannesburg Water issued a statement, saying that the major pipeline, A6, which supplies water from Vereeniging purification works to Zwartkopjes pump station, had burst - and that Rand Water would institute an "emergency shutdown" from 18:00.

It added that it would take 30 hours to repair it. 

But Rand Water dismissed the statement as incorrect.

The entity called Joburg Water's statement as "nothing short of maliciousness".

In a statement, Rand Water said it noted "media reports indicating that we are embarking on a 30-hour Emergency Shutdown". 

"This report is incorrect. There is no such. Rand Water systems are actually full and any suggestions of further water shortage is nothing short of maliciousness. Rand Water reiterates that the restrictions have been lifted and no 'Shutdown' is planned on our part."

Speaking to News24, the spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo, said the bulk water supplier was busy working the phones to find out where the misinformation had come from.

She said there was no burst pipe and that there would be no water interruptions this weekend. 

But Joburg Water is steadfast in its statement. 

Its spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli, said the entity had noted Rand Water's press release, but "cannot qualify the statement".

"Their [response] was about the water levels, but we are not talking about water levels."

She said Joburg Water had received a message from Rand Water to say there was a planned outage due to a burst pipe. 

Mopeli reiterated the Joburg Water statement, which stated that the outage would affect both entities' infrastructure, but she emphasised that towers and reservoirs would have maximum capacity during the shutdown. 

The reservoirs, towers and direct feeds would only be affected if the water dropped to critical levels.

In that case, the following areas would be affected: 

Reservoirs and towers affected:

Forest Hill tower, 

Yeoville reservoir,

Berea reservoir,  

Hurst Hill reservoirs, 

Parktown reservoirs, and

Crown Gardens reservoir

Forest Hill tower zone:

Oakdene, 

parts of Rosettenville, 

Kenilworth, 

The Hill, 

Towerby, 

Linmeyer, 

Southdale, 

Forest Hill, 

Townsview, 

Robertsham, 

Gillview, 

Winchester Hills, 

Chrisville, 

Turf Club, 

Glenanda,  

Turffontein, and

Klipriviersberg estate

Yeoville reservoir zone:

Hillbrow, 

Parktown, 

Spes Bona, 

Linksfield, 

Observatory, 

Jeppestown, 

Bruma, 

De Wetshof, 

Cyrildene, 

Forest Town, 

Fellside, 

Highlands, 

Kensington Fairwood, 

Bezuidenhout Valley, 

New Doornfontein, 

Bertram, 

Lorentzville,

Judith's Paarl, 

Troyeville, 

Vrededorp, 

Cottesloe, 

Doornfontein, 

Berea, 

Yeoville,

Killarney, 

Orange Grove, 

Westcliff, and

Constitution Hill

Berea reservoir zone:

De Wetshof, 

Observatory, 

Bruma, 

Cyrildene, 

Bezuidenhout Valley, 

Bertrams, 

Lorentzville, 

Judith's Paarl, and

Troyeville

Parktown 1 reservoir zone:

Victoria, 

Linksfield, 

Glenhazel, 

Linksfield North, 

Rouxville, 

Highlands North, 

Sandringham, 

Fairmount, 

Glensan, 

Dunhill, 

Raumarais Park, 

Fairmount ridge, 

Gresswold, 

Fellside, 

Bramley, 

Bramley Park, 

Orange Grove, 

Oaklands, 

Orchards, 

Sydenham, 

Norwood, 

Waverly, 

Savoy Estate, and 

Kew

Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs:

Montgomery Park, 

Albertville, 

Westbury, 

Greymont, 

Coronationville, 

Hursthill, 

Claremont, 

Newlands, 

Delarey, 

Northcliff, 

Melville, 

Richmond, 

Auckland Park, 

Rossmore, 

Westdene, 

Greenside, 

Parktown, 

Parkhurst, 

Parkview, 

Emmarentia, 

Westcliff, and

Victory Park Estate

Parktown 2 reservoir zone:

Saxonwold, 

Hyde Park, 

Dunkeld, 

Parkview, 

Parktown North, 

Greenside, 

Riviera, 

Melrose, 

Oaklands, 

Orchards, 

Houghton Estate, 

Parkwood, 

Norwood, 

Fairwood, 

Highlands North, 

Kew, 

The Gardens, 

Illovo, 

Killarney, 

Westcliff, 

Rosebank, and 

Fairway

Crown Gardens reservoir zone:

Southdale, 

Booysens Reserve, 

Ormonde, 

Mondeor, 

Nasrec, 

Ophirton, 

Lake View, 

Selby, 

Evans Park, 

Robertsham, 

Winchester Hills, 

Reuven, 

Ridgeway, 

Theta, and 

Selby South

Direct Feeds affected:

Hector Norris pump station - Johannesburg central business district, and 

Turf Club direct feed - Turffontein Racecourse

