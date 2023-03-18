Joburg water shortages as a result of load shedding, says mayor

The City of Johannesburg is currently experiencing service interruptions

This after power outage affected the pipeline network.

Mayor Thapelo Amad said he is also affected the service interruptions.

The City of Johannesburg is currently experiencing service interruptions after a power outage affected the pipeline network in the Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant earlier this week.

In a statement on Saturday, the city said while its Rand Water’s bulk pumping has fully recovered, local water systems battle the knock-on effect, and reservoirs are currently at critically low levels.

Mayor Thapelo Amad said the city continues to experience significant service break-downs, exacerbated by the country-wide electricity crisis.

"I, too, am affected by these water shortages and recognise how untenable the situation is becoming," the mayor added.

Amad said these issues remain high on his agenda and he will continue to work with his mayoral committee and City administrators to find sustainable, long-term solutions to the infrastructure problems plaguing the city.

"Last month, I announced that the City, through Joburg Water, has invested just over R400 million, which will be used over the next 18 months to build and upgrade the bulk water infrastructure, especially along the Commando system (Crosby and Brixton), which is always the hardest hit by water shortages," Amad said.

The mayor added that he is confident this investment will significantly reduce the water supply challenges.

"I have instructed Johannesburg Water to provide alternative water relief measures to affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers," Amad said.

Residents are urged to report any major bursts and leaks by using Joburg’s SMS Line: +27 (0) 45201.



