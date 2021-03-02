Joburg's city manager parts ways with municipality, mayor says it was a 'mutual termination'

City of Johannesburg manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni has left the municipality.

Lukhwareni agreed to the mutual termination of his employment.

His employment was terminated effectively on 28 February.

Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo said the termination was as a result of a free and voluntary engagement between Lukhwareni and the City.

Makhubo thanked him for his service to the City's residents and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Last month, Makhubo denied reports Lukhwareni had resigned. He also dismissed claims Lukhwareni had been persuaded to step down.

He claimed he had approved his request for leave.

The municipality said as part of his leave request, Lukhwareni appointed chief operations officer Floyd Brink to act as city manager in his absence.

Last year, Makhubo ordered Lukhwareni to act decisively against all officials implicated in the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.

This after allegations emerged the municipality had spent R600 million to acquire PPE, which Makhubo denied, claiming it had only spent about R240 million.