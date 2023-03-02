Joburg's fluctuating water supply: Here's what you need to know

Johannesburg Water has urged residents to use water sparingly as levels at some reservoirs are low.

Its teams and Rand Water were dispatched to affected areas to monitor the situation.

The Brixton reservoir in the Commando system has been isolated to sustain capacity.

Johannesburg Water has urged residents affected by fluctuating water supply to use the resource sparingly while it and Rand Water teams monitor the inconsistent water flow.

Six systems have been affected, including the Commando system. News24 previously reported that the Commando system was hardest hit by water shortages because of the City's growing population and old infrastructure.

The affected areas also have multi-layered buildings, which further contribute to water shortages.



Here's what you should know:



Yeoville, Berea, and Parktown 2 reservoirs



Johannesburg Water and Rand Water are flushing the network to remove air from the system. Reservoirs are expected to regain capacity once this process is concluded.

Commando system: Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby



The system is affected by the low water supply from Rand Water. Johannesburg Water says it has isolated the Brixton system to sustain capacity.

Crown Gardens system



Water flow is critically low. Levels are expected to decrease further, which may result in the reservoir's outlet being isolated.

South Hills tower



Johannesburg Water and Rand Water are investigating the cause of critically low water levels in the tower.

Randjieslaagte reservoir



Water levels in this reservoir are at low levels and are gradually recovering.

Alexander Park reservoir



Water levels are low but stable.



