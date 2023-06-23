1h ago

Share

Joburg's internal investigations department stripped of power

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink.
Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink.
Gallo Images
  • The powers of Johannesburg's Group Forensics and Investigation Services have been handed to the City manager.
  • This came after a closed-door meeting in council on Wednesday.
  • The report said the department was non-compliant in disciplinary regulations. 

The powers of Johannesburg's Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) have been given to the City manager, Floyd Brink.

This came after a behind-closed-doors report at the 13th Ordinary Sitting of Council on Wednesday. 

The report was item 17 of 19, which took council until 21:00 to get through.

It said the "investigations conducted by the GFIS were neither compliant with the local government disciplinary regulations for senior managers, nor compliant with the approved GFIS delegations of authority".

The report was adopted by the Government of Local Unity, the name given to the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority party coalition. The GFIS was created by the DA, when they took over in 2016, as Johannesburg's anti-fraud and corruption service. 

It is also responsible for investigating the theft of assets, vandalism, maladministration, illegal connections, breach of security, and hijacked properties.

In 2022, the GFIS commissioned the law firm, ENSafrica, to investigate irregularities related to the approval of a R320-million public safety transaction.

The ENSafrica report found Brink did not act when he discovered the multimillion-rand transaction had been pushed through without following due process. Brink was voted in as the City manager in February.

On Tuesday, the DA approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to reverse this decision.The DA's Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the conflict of interest in Wednesday's decision was "surreal in its irregularity".

"The highly irregular adoption of the report also creates the unacceptable and illegal situation where the current City manager... whom the DA is litigating to have declared unlawfully appointed, is responsible for making key decisions even where he himself is the subject of possible investigation," she said in a statement on Thursday.

She said the report on GFIS was "devoid of truth and riddled with error", adding:

This report... effectively reverses all the work done by the GFIS taskforce by giving the City manager the power of prosecutor, investigator, judge and jury over matters of corruption and criminality.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA was seeking urgent legal advice on the matter.

Responding to queries by News24, the mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, welcomed the resolutions and said it strengthened the GFIS by "regularising its operations and investigations".

Gwamanda said the report "laid bare serious irregularities in how GFIS conducted allegations and investigations against senior City officials and councillors".

READ | Financial regulator alleges Gwamanda scammed residents, but Joburg mayor denies knowledge of probe

He claimed the previous administration, led by the DA, had abused the department by using it to harass officials.

"Several investigations of allegations against councillors were undertaken without following the due and legal process requirements."

He said the allegations against the City manager and senior managers must be approved by council, which he said was following the requirements of the Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, issued in terms of the Municipal Systems Act.

On Wednesday, Brink was mandated to handle any litigation which stemmed from investigations into these "rogue investigations".

Brink has also been mandated to appoint a senior counsel "in cases where there are cases of litigation against the City, and for senior counsel to advise on any other actions which must be taken to remedy the prejudice caused by the abuse of investigative powers and unlawful investigations".

Gwamanda said the City was committed to accountability and consequence management, but in a lawful manner.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of joburgfloyd brinkgautengjohannesburgelectionspolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1843 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3523 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 870 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.60
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.63
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.32
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
923.44
-2.0%
Palladium
1,290.58
-3.5%
Gold
1,913.87
0.0%
Silver
22.27
+0.1%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,694
-0.1%
All Share
75,027
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,176
-0.1%
Industrial 25
102,658
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,803
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

59m ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo