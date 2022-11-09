18m ago

Joburg's rubbish woes are over as new waste collection fleet is rolled out

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Pikitup employees remove waste in Johannesburg.
Simone Kley/Netwerk24

The City of Johannesburg is adding 41 vehicles to its waste collection fleet, which will be rolled out by the end of the week - and not a minute too soon.

Residents have had to endure refuse removal delays, with uncollected rubbish piled up on pavements.

But spokesperson for City waste management entity Pikitup, Muzi Mkhwanazi, said the 41 trucks would be added to the fleet on Friday.

Pikitup's Anthony Selepe added that the municipality had appointed 21 companies to collect waste across the metro. He said there should be no further issues with waste removal.

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun said last week that there was a gap in the procurement of new fleet services because the contracts were blocked. 

This was in the wake of the removal of executive mayor Mpho Phalatse in September. Phalatse returned to the City's top job 25 days later, after a court found that the removal process was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. 

The City had not signed the contracts during the political upheaval, according to Sun.


Read more on:
pikitupgautengjohannesburgservice delivery
