Johannesburg could have a new mayor on Tuesday

The Johannesburg council is expected to vote for a new mayor on Tuesday.

The former mayor Geoff Makhubo died after contracting Covid-19.

The meeting will be in-person, but scattered across several venues, to comply with Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

Makhubo died on 9 July after contracting Covid-19.

The in-person 27th Extraordinary Council Meeting will be held at several venues in line with Covid-19 social distancing regulations, and will be live-streamed.

City Press reported the ANC has 124 seats in the council and will need an additional 12 votes from other parties for it to install its mayoral choice.

The DA was becoming antsy about having no major, saying it would hamper service delivery.

"There is the danger that should Joburg continue without a mayor for much longer, the MEC will have the grounds to put the City under administration - an outcome that no one wants," the DA's Johannesburg caucus leader, Leah Knott said.