46m ago

add bookmark

Johannesburg gang member sentenced to 2 life terms for 2 murders

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart.
Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart.

A member of the Varado gang has been handed two life sentences for the 2017 murders of two people in Westbury, Johannesburg. 

Kemal Zita, 25, appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday where he also received 71 years after being convicted on two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition as well as a charge related to being associated with a gang. 

In 2017, Zita and fellow gang member Faldeen Sampie Marks shot and killed Raymond Jansen and Ricardo Smith and injured five people in two separate incidents. 

"Police arrested both suspects and the provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit carried out the investigation, gathering necessary evidence that led to the successful conviction and sentencing of the suspects," said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo. 

PICS | Eastern Cape cop nabbed for allegedly using state vehicle to escort dagga convoy

Marks is currently serving a 274-year prison sentence for numerous gang-related murders.

"This is the result of a committed, hard-working and dedicated investigating officer.

"Combating of gang-related crime remains a priority of the SAPS in Gauteng and such a sentence will send a strong message to those who are still involved in gangsterism that is often associated with serious and violent crime," said Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimegang violence
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 264 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
70% - 1042 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
13% - 187 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.13
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,838.70
+0.7%
Silver
27.34
+0.9%
Palladium
2,899.50
+1.2%
Platinum
1,222.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,573
+0.6%
All Share
66,598
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,386
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,277
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,685
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

13h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo