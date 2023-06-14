Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO sacked after fake qualification probe

Tshepo Mahanuke was sacked following a probe into the credibility of his qualifications.

The JRA board said he had failed to produce counter-evidence in response to the fraud allegations.

An independent report brought into question the credibility of his qualifications.

The contract of the CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), Tshepo Mahanuke, was terminated. On Wednesday, the agency said the board had resolved to dismiss Mahanuke after he failed to produce counter-evidence in response to the allegations of fraud. It said an independent investigation had detected the fraud in his CV, which he had submitted during recruitment.

It added that Mahanuke had been given seven days to appeal his dismissal.

He had not done so by Wednesday, and the agency said he had until Friday to respond.

The chairperson of the JRA Board, Charles Cilliers, said:

Given the serious nature and far-reaching ramifications of the matter at hand, coupled with the findings of a rigorous investigation and the failure of Mr Mahanuke to respond to the charges levelled against him, the JRA Board resolved to immediately terminate Mr Mahanuke's employment with the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

Cilliers said the agency adhered to the Labour Relations Act - and had considered the legal costs already incurred.

News24 previously reported that Mahanuke was suspended in January after an Independent Re-Authentication Report found that the CEO had a case to answer regarding his qualifications to hold office.

ALSO READ | Former SJC general manager pleads guilty to fraud

Daily Maverick reported that Mahanuke claimed to have a degree, but it did not exist.

It reported that the honorary doctorate from Trinity International University of Ambassadors in the United States could be bought for a small "support honorarium".

It further reported that Mahanuke's CV stated he had a Master's degree in "competitive intelligence" from ACI College, Harvard Business School. However, this degree was reportedly not offered at Harvard, and ACI is a separate college.

His resumé reportedly stated that he obtained an "undergraduate engineering degree from the Vaal University of Technology", but it was just a diploma for a course to become an engineering technician.